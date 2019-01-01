My Queue

facetime

FaceTime Bug Discovered by Teen, Reported a Week Ago
Apple

FaceTime Bug Discovered by Teen, Reported a Week Ago

The teenager stumbled on the FaceTime bug ahead of a 'Fortnite' session.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Apple Acknowledges FaceTime Bug, PG&E Files for Bankruptcy and NFL History Will be Made at the Super Bowl

Apple Acknowledges FaceTime Bug, PG&E Files for Bankruptcy and NFL History Will be Made at the Super Bowl

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
Apple's Group FaceTime Is 'Unavailable' After Eavesdropping Bug Appears

Apple's Group FaceTime Is 'Unavailable' After Eavesdropping Bug Appears

The bug could let someone hear or see you before you pick up their call.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
Apple Accused of Intentionally Breaking FaceTime on iOS 6

Apple Accused of Intentionally Breaking FaceTime on iOS 6

A California lawsuit alleges the company broke the protocol to save money.
Daniel Cooper | 3 min read
7 Strategies to Stay in Touch

7 Strategies to Stay in Touch

Constant connection with friends, family and business associates is not the big chore we make it out to be.
Ivan Misner | 4 min read