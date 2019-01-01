My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facetune

What Google's Reorg Means: Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

What Google's Reorg Means: Weekly News

Plus: Airbnb's growth is a pain point for high-end hotels in Paris.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read
The Startup Behind Popular Selfie-Editing App Facetune Raises $10 Million, Plans for New Products

The Startup Behind Popular Selfie-Editing App Facetune Raises $10 Million, Plans for New Products

This is Lightricks first-ever outside investment. The startup will double headcount and work on new photo-editing products.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read