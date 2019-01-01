My Queue

Facial Recognition Technology

Teen Sues Apple for $1 Billion Over False Arrest
Apple

Teen Sues Apple for $1 Billion Over False Arrest

Ousmane Bah alleges Apple linked his face to that of a thief who'd stolen his ID.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Google Moves Away From Passwords and Towards Facial Recognition. 3 Things to Know Today.

Google Moves Away From Passwords and Towards Facial Recognition. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Facial Recognition Technology

What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Facial Recognition Technology

The opportunities are intriguing, as long as ethical concerns are managed appropriately.
Riccardo Campione | 5 min read
Watch a Developer Erase His Face With the iPhone X

Watch a Developer Erase His Face With the iPhone X

'It is scary. I do not really know what it can be used for,' said Kazuya Noshiro.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
Researchers Claim They Can Dupe iPhone X Face ID With a Mask

Researchers Claim They Can Dupe iPhone X Face ID With a Mask

For about $150, researchers at Bkav Corporation designed a mask they said is able to unlock an iPhone X using Face ID. Did they prove Apple wrong?
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read

The iPhone 8 Will Influence the Mobile Community for Years to Come
iPhone

The iPhone 8 Will Influence the Mobile Community for Years to Come

A winning mix of emerging and maturing technology will set the bar for future Android releases, too.
Eric Shashoua | 5 min read
17 Amazing -- and Surprising -- Uses of Facial Recognition Technology
Facial Recognition Technology

17 Amazing -- and Surprising -- Uses of Facial Recognition Technology

Facial recognition technology is now being used to make sure students are paying attention in school.
Rose Leadem | 8 min read
Selfies Could Fool the Galaxy S8's Iris Scanner
Selfie

Selfies Could Fool the Galaxy S8's Iris Scanner

A hack demonstrates that the iris scanner in Samsung's new flagship smartphone could unlock the device when presented with a photograph of the owner's eye.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
What Tech Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Startup That Beat Google
Ready For Anything

What Tech Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Startup That Beat Google

Facial-recognition experts at NTechLab kept a laser focus -- building credibility and buzz that allowed their company to expand across multiple industries.
Ben Simkin | 4 min read
China Battles Toilet Paper Thieves With Facial Recognition
Facial Recognition Technology

China Battles Toilet Paper Thieves With Facial Recognition

Artificial intelligence has invaded public bathrooms in Beijing, where toilet paper dispensers now detect people's faces before giving out more tissue.
Tom Brant | 2 min read