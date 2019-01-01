Fact vs Fiction

My Queue

Success Comes When You've Mastered Your Mindset
Success Comes When You've Mastered Your Mindset

Success is a byproduct of the inner environment you create for yourself. Get that right, and success will follow.
Andrew D. Wittman | 5 min read
Take a Lesson From the Wright Brothers When Faced With Bad News in Business

Instead of shooting the messenger, here's a better way to react when faced with problems in business.
Andrew D. Wittman | 5 min read
Want to Be Successful? Keep It Real.

Executives who have lost touch with reality have sunk many once-thriving businesses.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
Tweet at Your Own Risk

If you deliberately tweet or post "alternative facts" about someone, they may have a strong case for libel.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
Here's Why Entrepreneurs Ought to Value Mainstream Media

Facts are important to finding your way in the world, even if they aren't as persuasive as we wish they were.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read

Speak Your Mind, But Know Your Facts

Consider counterbalancing your freedom of speech with your right to remain silent. Both are precious.
Phil La Duke | 3 min read
4 Intellectual Property Myths That You Should Avoid

Don't get tripped up in legal technicalities in the pursuit of protecting your ideas.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Don't Get Tripped Up by These 5 Branding Myths

Dogged daily engagement, not big bucks, will lead to your success.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
General Electric Creating Science Fiction Podcast Series

Looking to increase brand awareness among a younger, tech-savvy audience, the company is producing a series about decoding a 70-year-old message from outer space.
Reuters | 3 min read
4 Funding Myths to Stop Believing Now

Make sure you have the facts that you need.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
5 Surprising Things Super Successful People Do

They understand the power of no, for one.
Sarah Peterson | 4 min read
5 Myths About Selling on Amazon

Why your ecommerce business should be selling on Amazon, if you're not doing so already
Christian Martin | 4 min read
Real Talk for the Lies We Tell Ourselves

If you find yourself saying "I'm too busy" all the time, you might not be managing your time effectively.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
'Mompreneurship': The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

While moms may fantasize about a utopian balance of pilates in the morning and business in the afternoon ,the reality could be much different
Dana Brownlee | 5 min read
Are You a Real Entrepreneur or Just a Fake?

Missing from today's entrepreneurial craze are real business leaders who question the status quo. That's what separates real entrepreneurs from the crowd.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read