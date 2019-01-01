My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Factico

Los emprendedores que te quieren defender ante el ministerio
Historias Entrepreneur

Los emprendedores que te quieren defender ante el ministerio

Fáctico, el emprendimiento compuesto por un periodista, internacionalista y programadores, ganó un Hackathon por su aplicación Escudo Ciudadano, que ayuda a localizar los ministerios públicos y a calificarlos.
Francisco Muciño | 6 min read