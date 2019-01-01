My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fails

The Biggest Facepalm Moments of 2017
2017 in Review

The Biggest Facepalm Moments of 2017

Is it too much to ask to do a little better?
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
5 Lessons From the Great Pepsi Shakeup

5 Lessons From the Great Pepsi Shakeup

Hitching your advertising to a trendy topic has great potential, both for better and worse.
George Chilton | 5 min read
What's Next for United After Dragging a Bloodied Passenger Off a Plane? A Plan.

What's Next for United After Dragging a Bloodied Passenger Off a Plane? A Plan.

Next stop: leadership.
Linda Lacina | 7 min read
Pepsi Ignites Outrage With Kendall Jenner Ad

Pepsi Ignites Outrage With Kendall Jenner Ad

Just because you can, it doesn't mean you should.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
This Year's April Fool's Gags, From LOL to Nope

This Year's April Fool's Gags, From LOL to Nope

Please brands, leave the jokes to the professionals.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Biggest Social Media Fails of 2017
2017 in Review

Biggest Social Media Fails of 2017

Twitter trolls take over U.K. snack brand Walkers' social media campaign.
Rose Leadem | 10 min read
Yahoo Finance Accidentally Tweets Racial Slur
Yahoo!

Yahoo Finance Accidentally Tweets Racial Slur

A reminder to carefully proofread every piece of content you produce.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Cinnabon Gets Overzealous in Its Twitter Grief for Carrie Fisher
Social Media

Cinnabon Gets Overzealous in Its Twitter Grief for Carrie Fisher

The bakery brand and General Mills both fell in the same trap this year.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
New Zealand Passport Robot Tells Applicant of Asian Descent to Open Eyes
Robotics

New Zealand Passport Robot Tells Applicant of Asian Descent to Open Eyes

Facial recognition software mistakenly registered his eyes as being closed.
Reuters | 2 min read
How Last Week's Internet Slowdown Proves How the Internet of Things Industry Failed Us
Internet of Things

How Last Week's Internet Slowdown Proves How the Internet of Things Industry Failed Us

The most frustrating part of the recent DDoS attack is that there were plenty of warning signs.
Max Eddy | 6 min read
5 Proven Ways to Turn Failure into Success
Failure

5 Proven Ways to Turn Failure into Success

Failure, like almost everything else to an entrepreneur, represents an opportunity.
Steven Kaufman | 5 min read
7 Ways 'Silicon Valley' Is an Epic HR Failure
Human Resources

7 Ways 'Silicon Valley' Is an Epic HR Failure

The popular comedy pokes fun the human resource shortcomings of tech titans and would-be titans who are just as flawed as everybody else.
Laura Kerekes | 8 min read
Android's 'N-Word' Poll Sparks Online Jeers
Google

Android's 'N-Word' Poll Sparks Online Jeers

The new 'Android N operating platform was unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference on Wednesday.
Reuters | 2 min read
Selfie Gone Wrong Fells 126-Year-Old Statue of Portuguese King
Selfie

Selfie Gone Wrong Fells 126-Year-Old Statue of Portuguese King

A young man accidentally toppled Dom Sebastiao's statue after climbing up to its pedestal outside the ornate Rossio railway station in central Lisbon just before midnight on Tuesday.
Reuters | 1 min read
3 Major Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid
Sales

3 Major Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid

Consultant Jeff Hoffman addresses three common problems.
Joe Robinson | 2 min read