9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling
9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling

'Your conception of failure might not be too far removed from the average person's idea of success.'
Hayden Field and Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
Failure Comes With 2 Options. Which Will You Choose?

Failure Comes With 2 Options. Which Will You Choose?

This entrepreneur and public speaker discusses her transition from the corporate world to working as a consultant.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
Manage the Status Quo or Lead the Disruption

Manage the Status Quo or Lead the Disruption

To ignore or fear change is folly for your business.
Ivan Misner | 4 min read
Want a Tiger Woods Comeback? All It Takes Is the Right Mindset.

Want a Tiger Woods Comeback? All It Takes Is the Right Mindset.

Overcome failure by learning this lesson from the most improbable story in sports.
Jason Forrest | 6 min read
Don't Let Your Ego Get in the Way of Success

Don't Let Your Ego Get in the Way of Success

Keep these four steps in mind when turning your idea into a reality.
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How This Entrepreneur Built a Business Out of a College Project
How This Entrepreneur Built a Business Out of a College Project

If you wait to execute until you're absolutely sure of everything, you will likely miss out on opportunity.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
Dealing With Rejection? Remember That Tenacity Can Help You Go Far.
Dealing With Rejection? Remember That Tenacity Can Help You Go Far.

Don't be afraid to leave your comfort zone for something that really matters to you
Benjamin Gilad | 6 min read
Why Ambition Is Nothing More Than a Willingness to Fail
Why Ambition Is Nothing More Than a Willingness to Fail

If you want to see success, the founder of the Ritual app says you have to commit 100 percent.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
3 Signs Your Startup Might Die, Taken From Startups That Actually Did Die
Do any of these ring a bell? It might be time for your startup to call it quits.
Lucas Miller | 5 min read

Do any of these ring a bell? It might be time for your startup to call it quits.
Lucas Miller | 5 min read
The Property Brothers Talk Entrepreneurship, Risk-Taking, and the Value of Failure
The Property Brothers Talk Entrepreneurship, Risk-Taking, and the Value of Failure

Check out our behind-the-scenes video of Drew and Jonathan Scott at our March cover shoot, and what they have to say about creating your own success.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
40 Inspirational Entrepreneurial Quotes
40 Inspirational Entrepreneurial Quotes

Whatever you've succeeded at or failed trying, somebody you respect said has something worth listening to on the topic.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Not Losing Isn't the Same as Winning
Not Losing Isn't the Same as Winning

If we want innovation and inspiration from our team, we need to open a path for their ideas and actions.
Bob Priest-Heck | 5 min read
Facing Rejection as a Female Founder
Anticipate your no's
Isa Watson | 6 min read

Anticipate your no's
Isa Watson | 6 min read
(Podcast) Simpsons' Star Yeardley Smith Shares Why You Should Never Let the Pursuit of Perfection Get in the Way of Enjoying the Ride
The actress, producer and entrepreneur shares what she's learned about failure and figuring out where you thrive.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read

The actress, producer and entrepreneur shares what she's learned about failure and figuring out where you thrive.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
3 Business Lessons That the Worst Year of My Life Taught Me
3 Business Lessons That the Worst Year of My Life Taught Me

Going 'all in' on cryptocurrency as a business was a huge mistake, this contributor now acknowledges.
Han-Gwon Lung | 6 min read