Fair Trade
The co-founders of the socially conscious shoe seller Nisolo realized that increasing their producers' incomes was just the beginning of improving their lives.
Trump's plans for tax and regulatory reform could benefit entrepreneurs, small business owners and corporations alike.
Pushing higher tariffs may win Trump some votes, but his politics would yield awful economic policy.
Oliberte founder Tal Dehtiar sells handmade stylish sneaker-shoes. At the same time, he is demonstrating a new model of 'charity.'
Doing more than the minimum for workers and the environment has paid off handsomely for many well-known businesses.
More From This Topic
Franchise Players
Not even 30 years old, Daniel Kemelman has brought skills from his time in the National Guard into his Bareburger restaurant.
Impact Investing
Based in Rwanda, KZ Noir buys coffee from more than 10,000 regional small farmers and employs over 1,200 seasonal staff, including more than 800 women.
Growth Strategies
When Paul Rice initially brought his idea for Fair Trade certified products to suppliers in the U.S., they either met him with intense skepticism or rejected him outright. Today, his model is flourishing.
Marketing
Patagonia is the biggest apparel brand to commit to Fair Trade standards so far, joining a select group of mission-driven entrepreneurial brands like yoga-apparel company prAna and shoemaker Oliberte.
Growth Strategies
The New York-based coffee company puts farmers and their communities first.
