Don't Let Marketing Zest Lead You Into the Fake News Morass
Marketing Strategies

If the facts aren't selling your product, you need to improve it.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
5 Business Lessons Learned Playing in a Punk Rock Band

The endless hours of grueling, low-paid work typical of playing in a band is a lot like launching a business.
Jon Nastor | 6 min read
3 Measures of Online Business That Aren't as Important as Entrepreneurs Think

There is a blizzard of metrics for measuring social-media marketing. Don't let the numbers discourage you or convince you somebody else is succeeding.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
3 Reasons Fake Fans Cause Real Problems for Businesses

While building a social media following with click farms can be enticing, entrepreneurs need to understand the implications they can have.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Instagram Just Murdered All of Its Robots

That's why your follower count just went down.
Laura Entis | 4 min read

The Fake Followers of Major U.S. Retailers (Infographic)
Social Media Marketing

Socialfly examines the Twitter fans of 10 major companies to judge which ones are real. See the results.
Courtney Spritzer and Stephanie Abrams Cartin | 3 min read