My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fake news

7 Symptoms of Poor Social Media Hygiene
Social Media

7 Symptoms of Poor Social Media Hygiene

The monster that emerges from you when posting on social media is fraying of the fabric of society. Cut it out!
Brian Jones | 6 min read
3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Massive Changes in Digital Journalism

3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Massive Changes in Digital Journalism

Local journalism paid for a watchdog in every city council. Online journalism tells you what Trump tweeted this morning.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Facebook Removes Fake Accounts Targeting 2018 U.S. Midterms

Facebook Removes Fake Accounts Targeting 2018 U.S. Midterms

It's following a similar strategy to the 2016 presidential election.
Jon Fingas | 3 min read
Mark Zuckerberg on Why Facebook Won't Remove 'Fake News' and 3 Other Takeaways From His Recent Interview

Mark Zuckerberg on Why Facebook Won't Remove 'Fake News' and 3 Other Takeaways From His Recent Interview

In a podcast interview with Recode, the co-founder of the social giant opened up about regulating 'fake news,' monitoring content, his mentor and tech's next frontier.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Fake News Spreads Faster on Twitter Than Real News, Study Says

Fake News Spreads Faster on Twitter Than Real News, Study Says

Don't blame bots. People share fake news over Twitter because they find the content novel, according to the MIT study.
Michael Kan | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Rethinking Sales and Marketing in the 'Post-Truth' Era
Ready For Anything

Rethinking Sales and Marketing in the 'Post-Truth' Era

In the Post-Truth Era, you might be wondering, "Will I need to be even more liberal in my treatment of 'the truth' to compete?"
Tomer Shiran | 6 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Need to Avoid Fake News
Fake news

Why Entrepreneurs Need to Avoid Fake News

Many people, businesses and government agencies have had to pay big costs due to the fake news epidemic.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
How to Avoid the Danger Fake News Could Pose to Your Brand
Fake news

How to Avoid the Danger Fake News Could Pose to Your Brand

A few 'post-truth' attacks don't have to cause irreparable harm if you enact a strategy of transparency and positivity.
Erik Huberman | 6 min read
Facebook Wants to Help You Spot Bogus News Stories
Facebook

Facebook Wants to Help You Spot Bogus News Stories

Over the next few days, you'll see a banner at the top of your News Feed offering 'tips for spotting false news;' just click 'Learn More' to educate yourself.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Facebook Joins $14 Million Initiative to Fight Fake News
Fake news

Facebook Joins $14 Million Initiative to Fight Fake News

The News Integrity Initiative is aimed at 'helping people make informed judgments about the news they read and share online.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Sharing Fake News Can Hurt Your Reputation
Fake news

Sharing Fake News Can Hurt Your Reputation

Mislead the people who trust you, and you've got a world of problems.
Lida Citroën | 6 min read
Google: Sorry for the Bogus Content in Search Results
Google

Google: Sorry for the Bogus Content in Search Results

Google's featured snippets have claimed that Obama wanted to declare 'martial war' and offered a Monty Python joke as explanation for the color of fire trucks.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
Facebook Says It Can't Police All Posts for Racism
Facebook

Facebook Says It Can't Police All Posts for Racism

There are 'billions' of posts every day, Facebook claims, and it would require a 'wonder machine' to catch every possible instance of abuse.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Snapchat Cracks Down on Objectionable News Stories
Snapchat

Snapchat Cracks Down on Objectionable News Stories

Snapchat's Discover section is often full of gossip and clickbait.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
Don't Let Marketing Zest Lead You Into the Fake News Morass
Marketing Strategies

Don't Let Marketing Zest Lead You Into the Fake News Morass

If the facts aren't selling your product, you need to improve it.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read