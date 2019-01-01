There are no Videos in your queue.
Fake news
Social Media
The monster that emerges from you when posting on social media is fraying of the fabric of society. Cut it out!
Local journalism paid for a watchdog in every city council. Online journalism tells you what Trump tweeted this morning.
It's following a similar strategy to the 2016 presidential election.
In a podcast interview with Recode, the co-founder of the social giant opened up about regulating 'fake news,' monitoring content, his mentor and tech's next frontier.
Don't blame bots. People share fake news over Twitter because they find the content novel, according to the MIT study.
More From This Topic
Ready For Anything
In the Post-Truth Era, you might be wondering, "Will I need to be even more liberal in my treatment of 'the truth' to compete?"
Fake news
Many people, businesses and government agencies have had to pay big costs due to the fake news epidemic.
Fake news
A few 'post-truth' attacks don't have to cause irreparable harm if you enact a strategy of transparency and positivity.
Facebook
Over the next few days, you'll see a banner at the top of your News Feed offering 'tips for spotting false news;' just click 'Learn More' to educate yourself.
Fake news
The News Integrity Initiative is aimed at 'helping people make informed judgments about the news they read and share online.'
Fake news
Mislead the people who trust you, and you've got a world of problems.
Google
Google's featured snippets have claimed that Obama wanted to declare 'martial war' and offered a Monty Python joke as explanation for the color of fire trucks.
Facebook
There are 'billions' of posts every day, Facebook claims, and it would require a 'wonder machine' to catch every possible instance of abuse.
Snapchat
Snapchat's Discover section is often full of gossip and clickbait.
