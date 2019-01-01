My Queue

Family Offices

What's Driving the Startup Ecosystem in Mumbai?
Networking Events

What's Driving the Startup Ecosystem in Mumbai?

Understanding the hidden potential in Mumbai's disruptive organizations
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Here is Why Multi-Family Offices Have a Great Opportunity

Here is Why Multi-Family Offices Have a Great Opportunity

The growing number of millionaires as helped the concept of multi-family office also gain traction in the country
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
What's Fueling the Growth of Family Offices in India?

What's Fueling the Growth of Family Offices in India?

The humble accountant is passé, the family office is the new rage - a status symbol in 'Richistan'. The rise of ultra high net worth families in India has given impetus to the growth of the family office sector. Entrepreneur India examines this modish trend: why super riches need it in this age and time
Vanita D'souza | 6 min read
Are Family Offices Fueling Startup's Growth in India?

Are Family Offices Fueling Startup's Growth in India?

Globally family offices are investing in startups since decades but it was until recently the trend started picking up in India
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
#Four Keys Trends Driving the Family Office's Growth

#Four Keys Trends Driving the Family Office's Growth

FOs have now started to look beyond traditional investment avenues.
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read

This Family Was Amongst the First to Bring Family Offices in India
Family Offices

This Family Was Amongst the First to Bring Family Offices in India

Managed by the father and daughter duo, RAAY Global Investments was established in 2002 as a family office
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 5 min read
This Banker Left Her High Profile Job to Set up Family Office in India
Family Offices

This Banker Left Her High Profile Job to Set up Family Office in India

This entrepreneur explains why wealthy Indian families should opt for family office
Aashika Jain & Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Partnering On Many Fronts
Family Offices

Partnering On Many Fronts

Not many know that Family Office also supports entrepreneurs in their quest to build lasting enterprises
Rajmohan Krishnan | 5 min read
Timing the Leap into Family Office
Family Offices

Timing the Leap into Family Office

Institutionalization of capital markets has made such unflinching commitment a rarity.
Rajmohan Krishnan | 4 min read
Why the Future Belongs to Officeless Offices
International Women's Day

Why the Future Belongs to Officeless Offices

Even as we harp on girls' education, the percentage of women dropping out of senior- and mid-level jobs has gone up to 50%.
Purba Kalita | 4 min read
Family Offices - An Attempt to Grow Together
Family Offices

Family Offices - An Attempt to Grow Together

At this juncture, even the most committed UHNI feels overwhelmed by the task of managing their wealth.
Rajmohan Krishnan | 4 min read
Can Impatient Indian Entrepreneurs Find Patient Capital in Family Offices?
Family Offices

Can Impatient Indian Entrepreneurs Find Patient Capital in Family Offices?

Often misunderstood as investment offices, family offices in India are undergoing widespread experimentation.
Aashika Jain and Sneha Banerjee | 6 min read
Family Offices - Way beyond Wealth Management
Wealth Management

Family Offices - Way beyond Wealth Management

In contrast, the Family Office Investment Advisor (FOIA) is paid ONLY by the client, and he makes it a point to, first and foremost, know the client.
Rajmohan Krishnan | 4 min read