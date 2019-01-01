There are no Videos in your queue.
Family Offices
Networking Events
Understanding the hidden potential in Mumbai's disruptive organizations
The growing number of millionaires as helped the concept of multi-family office also gain traction in the country
The humble accountant is passé, the family office is the new rage - a status symbol in 'Richistan'. The rise of ultra high net worth families in India has given impetus to the growth of the family office sector. Entrepreneur India examines this modish trend: why super riches need it in this age and time
Globally family offices are investing in startups since decades but it was until recently the trend started picking up in India
FOs have now started to look beyond traditional investment avenues.
More From This Topic
Family Offices
Managed by the father and daughter duo, RAAY Global Investments was established in 2002 as a family office
Family Offices
This entrepreneur explains why wealthy Indian families should opt for family office
Family Offices
Not many know that Family Office also supports entrepreneurs in their quest to build lasting enterprises
Family Offices
Institutionalization of capital markets has made such unflinching commitment a rarity.
International Women's Day
Even as we harp on girls' education, the percentage of women dropping out of senior- and mid-level jobs has gone up to 50%.
Family Offices
At this juncture, even the most committed UHNI feels overwhelmed by the task of managing their wealth.
Family Offices
Often misunderstood as investment offices, family offices in India are undergoing widespread experimentation.
Wealth Management
In contrast, the Family Office Investment Advisor (FOIA) is paid ONLY by the client, and he makes it a point to, first and foremost, know the client.
