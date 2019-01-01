My Queue

Family Scions

A Perfect Example of "Work Hard Play Hard"
Gen Next

Annanya co-founded Runaya Refining, one of the few startups in India to focus on innovative manufacturing.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
How Insightful of This Young Scion to Carry Forward His Father's Dreams With Pride

Abhishek always knew that someday he would join the business too. "It wasn't a forced decision.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
How This 38-year-old is Bringing About Innovation Into His Father's Dreams

As a part of Greenply, Shobhan has solely spearheaded a number of innovations, like introducing the engineered panel division, which manufactures, markets and exports medium density fiberboard (MDF, a wood product) and flooring solutions.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
How This 32 Year Old Scion is Weaving a New Chapter For Family's Legacy

Yogesh's technical knowledge and expertise in international marketing has taken the company to even greater heights.
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
Ethos Behind Rendering GenNext Leader

Indian family businesses will let the biggest opportunities pass them by if they fail to create next-gen leaders, tapping the demographic dividend within family businesses.
Dr. Tulsi Jayakumar | 4 min read

The Queen of South Indian Reality TV Rose from the Ashes to Fly High like a Phoenix
Cinema Entrepreneur

"I am not looking at targets. I don't want to work on numbers. I want to work on what my heart says"
Aashika Jain | 5 min read