Fan Following

Why Influencer Marketing Is Indispensable For Branding In 2017
Influencer Marketing

Why Influencer Marketing Is Indispensable For Branding In 2017

An influencer is an individual who is trusted by a massive fan following, who accept his opinions and suggestions verbatim
Megha Parikh | 5 min read
How to Get Verified on Twitter

How to Get Verified on Twitter

Social media has that unique ability to take non-celebs and thrust them into the spotlight every now and then.
Kevan Lee | 12 min read
Got a Social Media Following? You Can Turn It into a Business. Really.

Got a Social Media Following? You Can Turn It into a Business. Really.

Just follow these 6 steps to move from posts to profit.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Rahul Yadav Admits To His Startup Falling Apart, May Not Get Second-Time Lucky

Rahul Yadav Admits To His Startup Falling Apart, May Not Get Second-Time Lucky

The former co-founder of Housing.com took to Facebook asking people what to do with his new venture which is apparently 'not working'.
Ritu Kochar | 5 min read