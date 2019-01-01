There are no Videos in your queue.
Far Out Tech
Technology Innovation
Innovations developed for interstellar exploration is inside many of the products in your home. Where will future versions lead?
They're incredible-and also incredibly creepy.
Like an electrical outlet, except not.
Besides looking completely ridiculous, of course.
It sounds ridiculous, but it's 100 percent for real, and 100 percent not safe.
Wearable Tech
Say hello to the Ultimate Holiday Wish List, care of the 'MIT Tech Review'
Augmented Reality
Before either AR or VR can truly hit critical mass among consumers and businesses, a few key challenges need to be overcome.
Far Out Tech
Maybe someday we'll never have to charge devices ever again.
Far Out Tech
A hands-on review of a device that allows you to get directions and receive messages projected onto a transparent screen on your dash.
Far Out Tech
This DIY doorbell gives kids all the treats they need without you ever having to leave the couch.
Far Out Tech
The 'Electric Slide' apparently has new meaning now thanks to science.
Virtual Reality
As the VR and AR market booms, one thing is certain -- there will be opportunity for entrepreneurs to stake claims.
Far Out Tech
Thanks to the power of VR, you can -- more or less.
Far Out Tech
Red Sox slugger David Ortiz wants you to check out his jerky drone.
Far Out Tech
The tech giant's artificially intelligent system put together a trailer for a movie about an artificially enhanced human. We know, so meta.
It seems like every other day we read about some far-out, new
technology that makes us scratch our heads and say, "What the heck?" In this series, we'll take a look at all types of crazy new gadgets, apps and other technologies -- and the entrepreneurs dreaming them up.
