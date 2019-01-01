My Queue

Far Out Tech

A Different Kind of Space Race: How Far-Out Tech Changes the Way You Live
Technology Innovation

Innovations developed for interstellar exploration is inside many of the products in your home. Where will future versions lead?
Elena Titova | 5 min read
These Absolutely Frightening Robots Will Give You Nightmares

They're incredible-and also incredibly creepy.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Like an electrical outlet, except not.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For

Besides looking completely ridiculous, of course.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Watch YouTube Star Casey Neistat Ride a Drone Dressed As Santa

It sounds ridiculous, but it's 100 percent for real, and 100 percent not safe.
Jason Fell | 1 min read

Far Out Tech

It seems like every other day we read about some far-out, new technology that makes us scratch our heads and say, "What the heck?" In this series, we'll take a look at all types of crazy new gadgets, apps and other technologies -- and the entrepreneurs dreaming them up.