What Prompted Accel US & Syngenta Ventures to Invest in This Indian Agritech Startup
What Prompted Accel US & Syngenta Ventures to Invest in This Indian Agritech Startup

Indian agritech startup, Ninjacart secures INR 250 crore in Series B round led by Accel Partners US and Switzerland-based Syngenta Ventures
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Smart Farming Tech: The Silver-lining of Agriculture

Smart Farming Tech: The Silver-lining of Agriculture

Tied up in the vicious nexus of debt, marginal income and rising expenses, these farmers might have never heard of a potential salvager – smart farming technologies (SFT)
Rajesh Aggrawal | 4 min read
How has Technology Sown the Seeds for Advancements in Agriculture

How has Technology Sown the Seeds for Advancements in Agriculture

Entrepreneurs are looking at solving grassroot level problems by introducing tech-based solutions to farmers
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
This Shepreneur is Weaving the Success Story of Hundreds of Farmers in India

This Shepreneur is Weaving the Success Story of Hundreds of Farmers in India

Her fashion brand has changed the dynamics of textile business and inspired many others to do the same
Komal Nathani | 2 min read
Government to Implement Aadhar like Unique Identity for Enterprises in India

Government to Implement Aadhar like Unique Identity for Enterprises in India

The plan carries the potential to improve the comprehensiveness of data collection as well as the ease of compliance with procedures
Naval Goel | 3 min read

#4 Apps That are Changing the Face of Indian Agriculture
#4 Apps That are Changing the Face of Indian Agriculture

There is a need to enhance the level of farm mechanization in the country.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
8 Things to Watch Out for in Union Budget 2018-19
8 Things to Watch Out for in Union Budget 2018-19

With the rising pollution level in the country, the government might dole out incentives to promote electric vehicles in India
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel
One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel

"Post demonetisation, the growth of digital banks in India has contributed actively to the rise of digital transactions"
Baishali Mukherjee | 9 min read
This Entrepreneur's Success Mantra is Community Building
This Entrepreneur's Success Mantra is Community Building

For ages, Ayurveda and Yoga have been a defining factor for India. But more than that, what has always defined is the unity in diversity and thereby, community building
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
How Technology is Helping Farmers at the Grassroots
How Technology is Helping Farmers at the Grassroots

India cannot achieve stability in agriculture unless and until assured irrigation is provided to cultivable land
Sonu Agrawal | 4 min read
How this Entrepreneur is Transforming the Fate of the Farmers in the Northeast
How this Entrepreneur is Transforming the Fate of the Farmers in the Northeast

He is educating them, giving them access to the outside world and creating financial linkages
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
#5 Ways Farmers Can Rely on Fintech to Ward off Losses
#5 Ways Farmers Can Rely on Fintech to Ward off Losses

Various fintech start-ups are connecting farmers directly with their buyers on a mobile platform doing away with the need to involve middlemen
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Better Prices For Farmers
Better Prices For Farmers

On a vacation when Aditya was home, his father Sanjay Agarwalla narrated this story and its compounding disadvantage to farmers in India.
Sugandh Singh | 2 min read
This Agri-tech Entrepreneur Says Indian Farmer is Not Averse to Technology
This Agri-tech Entrepreneur Says Indian Farmer is Not Averse to Technology

'Start-ups should remember that their customers are traditional users of technology and not old users'
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Ploughing Down Long Road Harvest To Growth
Ploughing Down Long Road Harvest To Growth

Agri-tech start-ups and private investors are ploughing hard for harvesting better growth ahead
Sandeep Soni | 8 min read