Farmville

From FarmVille to Outsville, Zynga Co-Founder Mark Pincus to Launch App Accelerator
Apps

From FarmVille to Outsville, Zynga Co-Founder Mark Pincus to Launch App Accelerator

Called 'SuperLabs,' Pincus's new company is said to be a self-financed app development firm.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
What King Digital's 'Crushed' IPO Means for Private Mobile-Game Makers

What King Digital's 'Crushed' IPO Means for Private Mobile-Game Makers

The maker of the wildly popular Candy Crush game has had a disastrous public debut. What might that mean for private companies in the gaming space?
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Disney Interactive Lays Off 700 Employees

Disney Interactive Lays Off 700 Employees

Disney's struggling video game and digital media subsidiary slashed its workforce by 26 percent on Thursday.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
What You Can Learn About Business from Farmville

What You Can Learn About Business from Farmville

Savvy business owners are figuring out ways to use game platforms and social media tools to generate longstanding customer loyalty, engagement and, ultimately, revenue.
Jennifer Wang
The Top Marketing Flops of 2010

The Top Marketing Flops of 2010

Some companies are skilled in the art of advertising and branding. Then there are these guys.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read