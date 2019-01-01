My Queue

Fashion

This Fashion Designer Was Always Determined to 'Execute in My Own Way'

This Fashion Designer Was Always Determined to 'Execute in My Own Way'

Misha Nonoo's clothing for professional women is ready to wear, from the boardroom to weekend errands to date nights.
Kathleen Griffith | 2 min read
This Top-Rated Commuter Bag Is Every Entrepreneur's Dream

This Top-Rated Commuter Bag Is Every Entrepreneur's Dream

The Urban 21 Commuter Bag organizes everything you need for your day in one stylish backpack.
Entrepreneur Store | 1 min read
How Christopher 'Drama' Pfaff Used His MTV Fame to Build a Fashion Brand

How Christopher 'Drama' Pfaff Used His MTV Fame to Build a Fashion Brand

Andrew Medal chats with the former reality TV star in Beverly Hills to learn about the transition from 'Rob and Big' to Young & Reckless.
Andrew Medal | 1 min read
Designer Nicole Miller Shares How She's Learned to Embrace Social Media, Influencers -- and the Need for Resiliency

Designer Nicole Miller Shares How She's Learned to Embrace Social Media, Influencers -- and the Need for Resiliency

Miller never saw herself as a 'woman' entrepreneur but recognizes that 'Somehow, the men get touted more than we do.'
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How to Build a Famous Fashion Brand

How to Build a Famous Fashion Brand

Andrew Medal sits with Dee Murthy at the Beverly Hills headquarters of Five Four Club.
Andrew Medal | 1 min read

More From This Topic

The Fashion Industry Is Insanely Wasteful. Can Blockchain Fix It?
Sustainability

The Fashion Industry Is Insanely Wasteful. Can Blockchain Fix It?

The technology is helping savvy companies (and enterprising entrepreneurs) find fresh opportunity in overlooked materials.
Liz Brody | 7 min read
Allbirds' San Francisco HQ Celebrates the Past But Looks to the Future
Company Culture

Allbirds' San Francisco HQ Celebrates the Past But Looks to the Future

The historic building has been given a fresh makeover by the eco-conscious footwear brand.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Catching up With Supply Chain Expert and Disrupter Lisa Morales-Hellebo
Fashion

Catching up With Supply Chain Expert and Disrupter Lisa Morales-Hellebo

The REFASHIOND founder is dedicated to fixing the fashion industry's supply chain problems.
Patti Fletcher | 7 min read
The Direct-to-Consumer Watch Brand Offering Exceptionally Crafted Watches at an Accessible Price
Style

The Direct-to-Consumer Watch Brand Offering Exceptionally Crafted Watches at an Accessible Price

StackCommerce | 3 min read
Katie Sturino Has Built a Business Promoting Positive Self-Image and Fashion for Plus-Size Women Like Her
Instagram Icon

Katie Sturino Has Built a Business Promoting Positive Self-Image and Fashion for Plus-Size Women Like Her

The former PR agency founder gives her best advice to take your social media passion and create products that resonate.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
How to Keep Going When All the Signs Say 'Quit'

How to Keep Going When All the Signs Say 'Quit'

Luba founder/designer Hannah Payne shares how she launched her fashion line for a second time after life required her to put it on hold.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Chriselle Lim Started Out as a Wardrobe Stylist. Now She Has More Than 3 Million Social Media Followers.
Instagram Icon

Chriselle Lim Started Out as a Wardrobe Stylist. Now She Has More Than 3 Million Social Media Followers.

The lifestyle influencer shares how she's grown her brand over the past nine years.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Startup Knickey Is Improving the Business of Women's Underwear

Startup Knickey Is Improving the Business of Women's Underwear

Want to disrupt an aging industry? Start with changing how you define your supply chain.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
How One Entrepreneur Is Bringing Vintage Clothes to Your Doorstep
Fashion

How One Entrepreneur Is Bringing Vintage Clothes to Your Doorstep

Jessica Abo sits down with Shilla Kim-Parker, the CEO and Founder of ShopThrilling.com, to discuss how she's helping unique and eco-friendly fashion reach more people around the world.
Jessica Abo | 3 min read
She Wouldn't Let a Year of No's From Investors Slow Her Down. Today Her Company Has Raised $95 Million and Serves 4 Million Customers Across the Country.

She Wouldn't Let a Year of No's From Investors Slow Her Down. Today Her Company Has Raised $95 Million and Serves 4 Million Customers Across the Country.

Dia & Co co-founder and CEO Nadia Boujarwah says the conviction she had to create a fashion experience that would be worth the money and time of plus size women like her, got her through the toughest moments.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read