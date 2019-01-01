My Queue

Fashion Design

Why the Founders of This French Sneaker Brand Spent Two Years Researching Faux Leather
Design

Veja's founders have always been proud of their sustainable footwear -- except their use of leather. Here's how they found a solution.
Maggie Wiley | 2 min read
How the Entrepreneur Behind a Luxury Sleepwear Startup Looks to Her Founder Husband For Mentorship

Ashley and Marc Merrill juggle two businesses and two kids. The couple details how their partnership extends far beyond parenthood.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
This Famous Dog Is a Posh Style Icon -- and He Probably Makes More Money Than You

"Menswear Dog" has taken the internet -- and the high-fashion world -- by storm. Here's his story.
Hayden Field | 12 min read
Much More Than Catwalks and Champagne: Why Startups Should Pay More Attention to Fashion Weeks

There are plenty of opportunities for innovative tech companies in the fashion world.
Laurie De Jong | 8 min read
9 Startups Changing the Fabric of Fashion

Consumers increasingly demand products that cruelty-free and sustainable, but with no compromise in quality.
Anne Brainard | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Check out the Crazy Light-Up Eyelashes of the Future That Have Raised Nearly 100,000 on Kickstarter
Fashion

These false eyelashes glow with tiny LED lights.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
4 Industry Trends Every Fashion Designer Should Know
Fashion

Should you create your own brand or work within an established company?
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
4 Kids Who Are Disrupting the Fashion Industry
Fashion Design

These young designers are throwing a wrench into the fashion industry by doing things like helping to save the planet and introducing inclusive trends.
AJ Agrawal | 4 min read
Hyper-Growing Fashion Brand Herschel Supply Has Turned Away 500 Investors
Growth Strategies

This year, its founders expect to sell 6 million units -- up from 8,000 in 2011.
Catherine Clifford | 9 min read
10 Fashion, Design & Retail Companies to Watch - Entrepreneur's Brilliant 100
100 Brilliant Companies

Fans of accessories, food, shoes or formal attire and more should keep their eyes on these startups.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 2 min read
5 Fascinating Facts About the Visionary Behind Chanel No. 5
Radicals & Visionaries

Coco Chanel, a French orphan, recreated herself into one of the world's most iconic and famous designers who invented a look, a brand and an empire that flourishes to this day.
Carolyn Sun | 9 min read
How an Unlikely Clothing Brand Is Sewing Up an Untapped Market
Clothing Business

This fashion label is loved by country folks and city slickers.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
How a Thirst for Fashion Is Driving Sales for This Hot Accessory
Business Unusual

Stylish stainless-steal water bottles have earned celebrities and high-end stores as fans.
Dina Mishev | 5 min read
Men's Jeans That Fit the Woman and the Times
Fashion

At a time when the national conversation about gender and sexuality is at fever pitch, one couple has created a line of jeans that look masculine but are designed to fit women.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
How Greats Footwear Puts Its Best Foot Forward
Fashion Design

A modern footwear company reimagines classic styles.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read