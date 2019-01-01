My Queue

fashion industry

Making Luxury Fashion Approachable
Making Luxury Fashion Approachable

Since 2005, Aza Fashions has been promoting Indian fashion and designers with its one-stop-shop strategy
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
The Urgent Need For Sustainability in The Fashion Industry

The fashion industry, second only to oil, is one of the world's most polluting industries
Sayana Gonzalez | 3 min read
6 Factors Contributing to The Evolution of Fashion Industry

Ayushi Gudwani on What's Shaping Indian Fashion Industry
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
A Comprehensive Overview of Buying & Merchandising Within the World of Fashion

Merchandisers and buyers generate interest in new styles and products, promote latest trends and help people connect to the world of fashion
Avi Keswani | 5 min read