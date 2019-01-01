My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fashion Tech

Much More Than Catwalks and Champagne: Why Startups Should Pay More Attention to Fashion Weeks
Fashion

Much More Than Catwalks and Champagne: Why Startups Should Pay More Attention to Fashion Weeks

There are plenty of opportunities for innovative tech companies in the fashion world.
Laurie De Jong | 8 min read
4 Kids Who Are Disrupting the Fashion Industry

4 Kids Who Are Disrupting the Fashion Industry

These young designers are throwing a wrench into the fashion industry by doing things like helping to save the planet and introducing inclusive trends.
AJ Agrawal | 4 min read
Tech Took Over New York Fashion Week

Tech Took Over New York Fashion Week

Download these apps to help you save money while staying fashion forward.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
How This Entrepreneur Tailored His Shirt Business for Today's Man

How This Entrepreneur Tailored His Shirt Business for Today's Man

One entrepreneur is giving consumers direct access to a new kind of button-down shirt -- and business advice to boot.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
TechStyle NYC Explores Innovation in Fashion

TechStyle NYC Explores Innovation in Fashion

Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo gets an inside look at what's trending in fashion and beauty tech.
2 min read

More From This Topic

The FashionTap Social-Networking App Bridges the Gap Between Tech and Fashion
Entrepreneur Network

The FashionTap Social-Networking App Bridges the Gap Between Tech and Fashion

These innovators describe what it's like to be entrepreneurs who've help unite the fashion industry with their new social platform.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
This Refugee is Taking the Fashion World by Storm
Fashion

This Refugee is Taking the Fashion World by Storm

This standout female entrepreneur is focused on disrupting the world of retail fashion.
Carolyn Rodz | 7 min read
How a Former Social Worker Took a Nights-and-Weekends Hobby and Turned It Into a Tech Startup
Starting a Business

How a Former Social Worker Took a Nights-and-Weekends Hobby and Turned It Into a Tech Startup

Liz Salcedo is the founder and CEO of Everpurse, which integrates smartphone charging technology into designer handbags.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Why One Man Came Out of Retirement to Start a Custom T-Shirt Franchise
Franchisors

Why One Man Came Out of Retirement to Start a Custom T-Shirt Franchise

The most inventive franchises can have unexpected starts.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
This High-Tech Startup Is Using Science to Hack the Dress Shirt
Fashion Tech

This High-Tech Startup Is Using Science to Hack the Dress Shirt

Ministry of Supply is reengineering fabric to create higher performance clothing for the workplace.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
This 29-Year Old Tailor Is Relentlessly Working to Overhaul the Menswear Fashion Industry
Ecommerce

This 29-Year Old Tailor Is Relentlessly Working to Overhaul the Menswear Fashion Industry

Combat Gent founder Vishaal Melwani is proving that high fashion and high tech don't have to mean high prices.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
This Is What It's Like to Wear a Pebble Time Smartwatch
Pebble

This Is What It's Like to Wear a Pebble Time Smartwatch

A hands-on review of Pebble's newest watch reveals what could be a deal-breaker for some buyers.
Jason Fell | 7 min read
In Silicon Valley, a Fashion Show Just as Much About Tech as Style
Fashion Tech

In Silicon Valley, a Fashion Show Just as Much About Tech as Style

Think fashion meets drones and robots.
Biz Carson | 3 min read
This 3-D Printed Fashion Show Pushes Haute Couture in a New Direction
3-D Printing

This 3-D Printed Fashion Show Pushes Haute Couture in a New Direction

As part of 3-D Print Week in New York, a group of 12 design teams came together to showcase their futuristic work.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Apple Watch Hits Stores: Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

Apple Watch Hits Stores: Weekly News Roundup

We round up what to know as the much-hyped device arrives in stores.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read