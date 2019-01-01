There are no Videos in your queue.
Fashion Tech
Fashion
There are plenty of opportunities for innovative tech companies in the fashion world.
These young designers are throwing a wrench into the fashion industry by doing things like helping to save the planet and introducing inclusive trends.
Download these apps to help you save money while staying fashion forward.
One entrepreneur is giving consumers direct access to a new kind of button-down shirt -- and business advice to boot.
Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo gets an inside look at what's trending in fashion and beauty tech.
2 min read
More From This Topic
Entrepreneur Network
These innovators describe what it's like to be entrepreneurs who've help unite the fashion industry with their new social platform.
Fashion
This standout female entrepreneur is focused on disrupting the world of retail fashion.
Starting a Business
Liz Salcedo is the founder and CEO of Everpurse, which integrates smartphone charging technology into designer handbags.
Franchisors
The most inventive franchises can have unexpected starts.
Fashion Tech
Ministry of Supply is reengineering fabric to create higher performance clothing for the workplace.
Ecommerce
Combat Gent founder Vishaal Melwani is proving that high fashion and high tech don't have to mean high prices.
Pebble
A hands-on review of Pebble's newest watch reveals what could be a deal-breaker for some buyers.
3-D Printing
As part of 3-D Print Week in New York, a group of 12 design teams came together to showcase their futuristic work.
