My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

fashion week

How Direct Sales Turned an Atelier Into a Design Lab
Fashion

How Direct Sales Turned an Atelier Into a Design Lab

While New York Fashion Week is in full swing, emerging designer Katherine Polk shares what drives business for her line Houghton off the runways.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read