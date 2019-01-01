My Queue

Fast Casual Restaurants

How a Partner Behind the Famous Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe Moved Forward After a Lawsuit, Online Harassment and a Miscarriage

Samantha Wasser dealt with a number of personal and professional setbacks amidst helping launch By Chloe, a popular vegan fast-casual chain. She tells us her story.
Samantha Wasser | 7 min read
How Hardee's Shed Its Bikini-Centric Ad Strategy, and Cleverly Grew Up

The franchise is repositioning itself as forward-thinking.
Claire Zulkey | 2 min read
Why This Restaurant Chain Has Started Using VR to Train Employees

The trendy tech simulates hands-on learning without the risks and onboards new hires faster.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
Chipotle's Rewards Program Is so Flawed They Don't Know Who Is Eating Their Free Burritos

You can't just throw free burritos at the problem, Chipotle. The reactive marketing plan is too little, too late.
Zach Goldstein | 4 min read
How This Man's High School Job Evolved Into a Food-Franchise Career

In the late 90s, John Gulledge was a high school student hungry for work and experience. Today, he's a successful franchisee enjoying his just desserts.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read

Father's Day at Golden Corral: A Franchisee Carries on His Dad's Tradition
Franchise Players

Franchisee Billy Sewell not only runs restaurants, he raises money for the children of wounded, disabled and fallen military service members.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Chipotle Hires Former Critic to Help Improve Food Safety
Chipotle

David Acheson, a former official at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was brought on as an adviser.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Chipotle's E. coli Outbreak Brings Company Down to Earth
Chipotle

The fast-casual restaurant chain is now using more widely-accepted marketing methods.
Reuters | 2 min read
Chipotle's CEOs Take Massive Paycut Due to E. Coli Crisis
CEO Pay

They still received nearly $14 million each.
Phil Wahba | 2 min read
Coffee Runs Deep in This Franchisee's Veins. No, Really, It Does.
Franchise Players

More than two decades ago, Ross Drever took over the world's first Gloria Jean's Coffees franchise. Its founder, in 1986, was his dad.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Chipotle Cooks Up New, Stricter Food Safety Rules Amid E. Coli Fiasco
Chipotle

A dash of DNA testing here and a sprinkle of scalded onions there, and Chipotle just might save face yet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Chipotle CEO Apologizes to Ill Patrons, Promises to Become 'Safest Place to Eat'
Illness

The fast casual restaurant has had three food safety incidents since August. Most recently, a Boston location made 80 people sick.
Reuters | 3 min read
Despite a Major Move, From Mortgages to Steaks, This Franchisee Never Bit Off More Than He Could Chew
Franchise Players

Sonny Nguyen has found prime success in his two Flame Broiler restaurants.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
At Least 80 Boston College Students Sick After Eating at Chipotle
Illness

Chipotle closed the location in question yesterday, and the students have been tested for E. Coli and the norovirus.
Katie Little | 2 min read
Chipotle to Create Stricter Rules for Produce Suppliers After E. Coli Outbreak
Chipotle

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last month that 45 Chipotle customers had been infected with the food illness.
Aamer Madhani | 2 min read