Fatburger

Why Fatburger Might Become the First Burger Franchise in Cuba
Franchises

The company has a knack for international expansion, making Cuba a great potential new market.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
6 Rappers Who Are Also Franchisees

As Wiz Khalifa allegedly eyes a Nando's chicken franchise, here are six other rappers who can help guide him on his foray into franchising.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Fatburger Debuts Its Version of the Double Down

Taking a page from KFC, Fatburger doubles the meat, holds the buns with this new, high-protein offering.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read