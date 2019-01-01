My Queue

f&b

Success Speaks For Itself: Whissle Hospitality Group
Innovators

The co-founders of Whissle Hospitality Group –the company behind F&B brands like Okku, Claw and more in Dubai are all set to take their enterprise to the next level.
Aby Sam Thomas | 12 min read
The How-To: Building An Eatery Brand In The Middle East

With these five tips, restaurant owners can start up a successful business and create a loyal customer base.
Elmar Pichorner | 3 min read
Five Things To Look For In A Franchise Partner

We launched Classic Burger Joint (CBJ) with just one restaurant in Lebanon in 2010. Since then, the franchise, which is owned by the Beirut-based Ministry of Food s.a.l., has grown to have 30 branches across the Middle East in 2016.
Angela Sawan | 5 min read
Why Opening A Franchise Business Is Better Than Starting Your Own

Considering venturing into the world of entrepreneurship by starting a franchise business? zpizza UAE founder Harsh Pancholia shares his thoughts.
Harsh Pancholia | 4 min read
Health Conscious Startup Raw ME: Founder Layla Al-Dorani Wants You To Feel Better

Founder Layla Al-Dorani talks about Raw ME, the 100% Qatari-owned startup and recognizing the gap in the market when it came to readymade healthy products.
Erika Widen | 5 min read

Bringing Your Enterprise To A New Destination: Rizwan Kassim On Importing La Cantine Du Fauborg
Hospitality

Kassim gives his tips on what questions to ask yourself as a 'trep in F&B, and how it related to his business.
Fida Chaaban | 4 min read
Interiors For Your F&B Startup: Friends' Avenue Café Has Personality
Startups

The founders of the café, who are all aged between 24 and 25 years old and are currently pursuing Master's degrees, bootstrapped and set up their homegrown concept in Dubai's JLT neighborhood at the end of February this year.
Pamella de Leon | 6 min read
Five Books For The Restaurateur
Book Reviews

So you wanna be a restaurateur? Learn from the best with these books.
Amal Chaaban | 5 min read
Five Minutes with Entrepreneur Raki Phillips, Co-founder of SugarMoo
Entrepreneurs

SugarMoo comes with a promise that you can order any of its desserts online, have it delivered anywhere in Dubai in 90 minutes or less
Pamella de Leon | 5 min read
Five Tips For F&B 'Treps: Adam Bel Hadj, CEO, Coya Worldwide
Food Businesses

Coya Worldwide CEO Adam Bel Hadj gives his tips for strategies on fostering a loyal clientele.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Bringing Repeat Clients To The Table: Coya Dubai Masters The Guest List
Growth Strategies

Coya Dubai's strategy for fostering a loyal, repeat clientele who appreciate service and personalization.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 5 min read
Five Minutes with Beschir Hussain, co-founder and CEO of hellofood Middle East
Entrepreneurs

The entrepreneur who cultivated his interest of understanding people's interactions and went on to build an online food ordering venture.
Pamella de Leon | 4 min read
Bean There, Done That: The Coffee Club Comes To The GCC
Franchises

General Manager Michael Chick talks about the brand's beginnings in Australia, to their expansion model to UAE and beyond.
Pamella de Leon | 3 min read