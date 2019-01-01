My Queue

FBI

350,000 Amazon Workers Get Raises. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Microsoft Drops Lawsuit in Secrecy Case the Government Probably Didn't Want You to Know About

The Department of Justice agrees to cease routinely demanding data companies not tell customers about search warrants.
Peter Page | 3 min read
How to Watch James Comey's Testimony Before Congress Online

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET Thursday. Here's how to live stream it.
Evan Dashevsky | 3 min read
In Firing Comey, Trump Should Have Followed His Own Example on 'The Apprentice'

Employees should see their dismissal coming and hear it from you directly.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
FBI Director James Comey Will Speak at This Year's SXSW

He'll talk cybersecurity.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read

FBI Hostage Negotiation Tactics You Can Use Every Day
Leadership

A 24-year veteran of the Bureau shares the 'Jedi Mind Trick' that works every time.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Yahoo Secretly Scanned Customer Emails for U.S. Intelligence
Yahoo!

The company complied with a classified U.S. government demand to look through millions of accounts at the behest of the National Security Agency or FBI, sources say.
Reuters | 7 min read
FBI Director, Again, Says You Should Tape Over Your Webcam
Security

James Comey compared the practice to locking your door.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
DOJ Accused of Deliberately Using Old Tech for FOIA Requests
Government

The government has been sued for intentionally obstructing Freedom of Information requests.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Fearing For Her Life, Tor's Developer Leaves US to Dodge The FBI
Technology

Alarming trends by the FBI recently has raised questions to the lengths it will seek to violate privacy of individuals
Rustam Singh | 5 min read
A Tool For Mobile Forensics Has Been Developed To Handle Encryption, Including iPhone, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Government

A Tool For Mobile Forensics Has Been Developed To Handle Encryption, Including iPhone, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

A tool for mobile forensics has already been developed to handle smartphones, including Apple, says government.
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read
US Supreme Court Has Given Legal Authority To Hack Any Computer - Worldwide
NSA

Not just limited to American computers, the new move spells disaster for digital rights worldwide
Rustam Singh | 3 min read
FBI Paid Less Than $1 Million to Unlock San Bernardino iPhone, Sources Say
FBI

The figure is smaller than the $1.3 million the agency's chief initially indicated the hack cost.
Reuters | 2 min read
FBI Paid More Than $1 Million to Break Into San Bernardino iPhone
Apple

Director James Comey said the agency paid more to get into the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters than he will make in the remaining seven years at his his job.
Reuters | 2 min read
Apple iPhone Unlocking Maneuver Likely to Remain Secret
Apple

The company that helped the FBI unlock a San Bernadino shooter's phone legally owns the method used to gain access.
Reuters | 4 min read