There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
FDI
FDI
FDI laws have been changed to preserve MSME community which has been grappling to uphold the business
Though the tweak or clarification in the policy will reportedly hurt Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart the most, domestic e-commerce players have welcomed this move as the level playing field
We don't want India to be recognized as a country having a cheap labour force but as a country manufacturing world class goods
The move is going to provide a fillip to the government's pet Make in India campaign to boost domestic manufacturing
The launch of the first REIT is expected to give a boost to the real estate sector
More From This Topic
Aerospace & defence
Presently, India ranks third in terms of total defence expenditure after China and the US.
Jobs
The Indian industry and professionals are making significant contributions to the U.S. economy.
FDI
An Ernst & Young's technology report this year ranks India as the third most preferred investment place for technology investments globally
E-commerce
A marketplace cannot directly or indirectly influence the sale price of goods and services
Business
It's not just domestic brands that are trying to grow and meet consumer needs, international brands have joined the race, too
Franchises
There is a whopping 30% to 35% growth in franchise businesses in India year on year
Leadership
Before assuming office, Trump had praised India's fast growth rate and Modi's bureaucratic and economic reforms.
FDI
Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT) has filed a complaint with DIPP on Wednesday, against the stars of Indian eComemrce industry
Ecommerce
B2B e-commerce industry is currently one of the very few market segments currently open to 100% FDI.
Make in India
Make in India initiative focuses on four key areas to promote manufacturing and entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?