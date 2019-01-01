My Queue

FDI

How FDI Rules Changed the Game in E-Commerce Sector
FDI

FDI laws have been changed to preserve MSME community which has been grappling to uphold the business
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
Has the Government Finally Woken Up to Support Homegrown E-tailers?

Though the tweak or clarification in the policy will reportedly hurt Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart the most, domestic e-commerce players have welcomed this move as the level playing field
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
How Make in India has Boosted the Manufacturing Sector

We don't want India to be recognized as a country having a cheap labour force but as a country manufacturing world class goods
Avneet Singh Marwah | 5 min read
Local Entrepreneurs Glee as Imports of Mobiles and LED TV gets Expensive

The move is going to provide a fillip to the government's pet Make in India campaign to boost domestic manufacturing
Sunil Pol | 4 min read
Will Real Estate Sector Bounce Back to Its Full Glory in 2018?

The launch of the first REIT is expected to give a boost to the real estate sector
Shubika Bilkha | 4 min read

More From This Topic

These Startups are Defying All Odds in India's Defence Industry
Aerospace & defence

Presently, India ranks third in terms of total defence expenditure after China and the US.
Sahiba Khan | 7 min read
Trump Needs To Thank Indian Companies For Generating Employment in the US
Jobs

The Indian industry and professionals are making significant contributions to the U.S. economy.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How FDI Regulation will Change the Game for Indian Startups
FDI

An Ernst & Young's technology report this year ranks India as the third most preferred investment place for technology investments globally
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
Here's How FDI will Impact E-commerce Companies
E-commerce

A marketplace cannot directly or indirectly influence the sale price of goods and services
Saloni Shroff | 3 min read
# 5 Things We Learnt After Moving to India to Start Our Business
Business

It's not just domestic brands that are trying to grow and meet consumer needs, international brands have joined the race, too
Ashish Gurnani and Aashray Thatai | 2 min read
Franchise Businesses Offer Entrepreneurship Opportunities In Tier-II And III Cities
Franchises

There is a whopping 30% to 35% growth in franchise businesses in India year on year
Vikalp Jain | 5 min read
4 Reasons Why Modi-Trump's Bromance Could Turn Into Bizmance
Leadership

Before assuming office, Trump had praised India's fast growth rate and Modi's bureaucratic and economic reforms.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Violation of FDI Norms - Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart in Trouble Again?
FDI

Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT) has filed a complaint with DIPP on Wednesday, against the stars of Indian eComemrce industry
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
Cracking The Investment Puzzle: 5 Pointers To Help You Raise Venture Capital For B2B E-Commerce Venture
Ecommerce

B2B e-commerce industry is currently one of the very few market segments currently open to 100% FDI.
Anish Basu Roy | 5 min read
Make In India Promotes Investment In 25 Focus Sectors
Make in India

Make in India initiative focuses on four key areas to promote manufacturing and entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur India | 2 min read