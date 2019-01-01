My Queue

Validate Your Startup Idea by Doing the Things That Don't Scale
Starting Up

Scaling happens when you roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with solving real problems and selling quickly before hiring in response to demand.
Abdo Riani | 7 min read
WhatsApp Labels New Feature for Fake Messages Crackdown

To see the new forwarded label, all you need is the latest supported version of WhatsApp on your phone.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Planning to Buy Moto G6? 5 Top Features You Must Know

The Moto G6 will be available exclusively on Amazon or at the nearest Moto Hub Stores, while the Moto G6 Play will be available on Flipkart.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Five New features of Google's Android P You Can't Afford to Miss

With this new OS, Google is promising to take care of three major categories: Simplicity, Intelligence, and Digital Wellbeing.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
What Goes on Behind the Scenes of Creating a Successful Mobile App?

A deep insight of digital space will help the creator to form the best user interface and user-friendly app.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

Planning to Buy Pixel 2? Check Out Our Review First
Google Pixel

The phone has a feature that recognizes what's playing in the ambience and displays it on the screen
Sahiba Khan | 4 min read
Most Effective Ways to Turn Your Website Visitors Into Subscribers
Website Traffic

Don't mess up your home page with a lot of information, be straightforward in telling what you offer and what visitors can get from you
Sunil Paul | 4 min read
How Diversity At Work Can Change The World
Workflow

It's like having the 6 Thinking Hats concept applied everyday to everything
Bhavik Chinai | 3 min read
The Economics Behind Building a Good Product
Product

Behavioral economics can be used as a tool to figure out the areas, with respect to the product, where your users struggle
Reechal Vardhan | 4 min read