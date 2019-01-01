There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Federal Contracting
Growth Strategies
The White House released its fiscal year 2014 budget proposal today. Here's a look at what's in it for small-business owners and entrepreneurs.
The Small Business Administration's budget has to be chopped by 5 percent across the board as a result of forced budget cuts.
The federal government is the largest buyer of goods or services in the U.S. Here is what you need to do to prepare for doing business with it.
The SBA reports that it has tried to increase the share of federal dollars going to small businesses by implementing new contracting provisions. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to be working.
Doing work for the federal government can help a small business grow, but figuring out how to secure a lucrative contract can be tricky.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
When it comes to landing federal procurement contracts, getting certified under various set-aside programs can improve your chances. But a HUBZone status can easily slip away as an area changes.
Growth Strategies
If you're a little guy, there are plenty of ways to partner with a much larger company. Here are seven.
Growth Strategies
Investigation finds small-business contracts might actually be going to larger companies.
Growth Strategies
After a decade-long struggle, a new program to boost federal contracts among women-owned businesses kicked in. Will it work?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?