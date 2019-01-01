My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Federal Contracting

Obama's Budget: What's In It for Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

Obama's Budget: What's In It for Entrepreneurs

The White House released its fiscal year 2014 budget proposal today. Here's a look at what's in it for small-business owners and entrepreneurs.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
SBA Budget Whacked $92 Million By Sequestration

SBA Budget Whacked $92 Million By Sequestration

The Small Business Administration's budget has to be chopped by 5 percent across the board as a result of forced budget cuts.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
How to Set Your Business Up to Bid on Federal Government Contracts

How to Set Your Business Up to Bid on Federal Government Contracts

The federal government is the largest buyer of goods or services in the U.S. Here is what you need to do to prepare for doing business with it.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Incentives Needed to Spur Federal Agencies to Meet Small-Business Contracting Goals (Opinion)

Incentives Needed to Spur Federal Agencies to Meet Small-Business Contracting Goals (Opinion)

The SBA reports that it has tried to increase the share of federal dollars going to small businesses by implementing new contracting provisions. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to be working.
Scott Shane | 3 min read
Trying to Win a Government Contract? Avoid These 3 Mistakes

Trying to Win a Government Contract? Avoid These 3 Mistakes

Doing work for the federal government can help a small business grow, but figuring out how to secure a lucrative contract can be tricky.
Catherine Clifford

More From This Topic

Eyeing a HUBZone? Hold Onto That Status
Growth Strategies

Eyeing a HUBZone? Hold Onto That Status

When it comes to landing federal procurement contracts, getting certified under various set-aside programs can improve your chances. But a HUBZone status can easily slip away as an area changes.
Diana Ransom
How the 'Little Guy' Can Partner With Big Companies
Growth Strategies

How the 'Little Guy' Can Partner With Big Companies

If you're a little guy, there are plenty of ways to partner with a much larger company. Here are seven.
Colleen DeBaise
Senate Grills SBA Over Federal Contracts
Growth Strategies

Senate Grills SBA Over Federal Contracts

Investigation finds small-business contracts might actually be going to larger companies.
Jason Fell
Will New SBA Rules Give Women Entrepreneurs Their Due?
Growth Strategies

Will New SBA Rules Give Women Entrepreneurs Their Due?

After a decade-long struggle, a new program to boost federal contracts among women-owned businesses kicked in. Will it work?
Carol Tice