Federal Reserve
Interest Rates
Monitoring key predictors, like federal interest-rate hikes, as opposed to relying on instincts, provides a far better road map for your business's future.
This is only the second time since the end of the Great Recession it has been increased.
The U.S. Federal Reserve detected more than 50 cyber breaches between 2011 and 2015, with several incidents described internally as "espionage," according to Fed records.
Business owners were more positive in 2015, but cash flow and retaining good employees remain large concerns.
The smallest businesses that most need financing rarely qualify for a standard bank loan. An uptick in interest rates doesn't change that.,
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
The fall in new company starts does not necessarily mean that the American economy is less dynamic than it used to be, or that Americans are opening up new establishments at a lower rate than they did in the late 1970s.
Growth Strategies
Customers tend to stay home in extreme weather conditions like the U.S. is now facing. But data show they are more likely to come back during cold snaps like this one.
Leadership
President Obama nominated Janet Yellen, who currently serves as vice chair of the Federal Reserve, to serve as the central bank's next chairman.
Finance
The U.S. Federal Reserve says it will appeal an earlier decision from the U.S. District Court that challenged the swipe-fee regulations set by the central bank.
Finance
Lending to small businesses has dropped, but experts disagree on the reason.
