Federal Wage Laws

Small-Business Owners Are Split on the Federal Minimum Wage Debate
Minimum Wage

Small-Business Owners Are Split on the Federal Minimum Wage Debate

Many business owners polled favor a higher minimum wage because it means customers with more money to spend.
Bob House | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs Are Forgotten in the Minimum Wage Debate

Entrepreneurs Are Forgotten in the Minimum Wage Debate

Small businesses employ more than 50 percent of the population, but who is guaranteeing their wages?
Carol Roth | 6 min read
Seattle Says Franchises Aren't Small Businesses, Forces Them on $15 Wage Fast Track

Seattle Says Franchises Aren't Small Businesses, Forces Them on $15 Wage Fast Track

The International Franchise Association is filing a lawsuit opposing Seattle's plan, which forces franchises to adopt a $15 minimum wage in three years.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
IRS Will Tax Bitcoin, Says It's Not Currency

IRS Will Tax Bitcoin, Says It's Not Currency

In a historic ruling, the IRS said Bitcoin is property, not currency, and will be taxed as such. Here's what you need to know.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Obama's Budget: What's In It for Entrepreneurs

Obama's Budget: What's In It for Entrepreneurs

The White House released its fiscal year 2014 budget proposal today. Here's a look at what's in it for small-business owners and entrepreneurs.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Federal Wage Regulations Bring More Red Tape
Growth Strategies

Federal Wage Regulations Bring More Red Tape

A new rule that kicks in today asks employers of tipped workers to do more paperwork or face the loss of a key credit.
Diana Ransom