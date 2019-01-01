There are no Videos in your queue.
Federal Wage Laws
Minimum Wage
Many business owners polled favor a higher minimum wage because it means customers with more money to spend.
Small businesses employ more than 50 percent of the population, but who is guaranteeing their wages?
The International Franchise Association is filing a lawsuit opposing Seattle's plan, which forces franchises to adopt a $15 minimum wage in three years.
In a historic ruling, the IRS said Bitcoin is property, not currency, and will be taxed as such. Here's what you need to know.
The White House released its fiscal year 2014 budget proposal today. Here's a look at what's in it for small-business owners and entrepreneurs.
Growth Strategies
A new rule that kicks in today asks employers of tipped workers to do more paperwork or face the loss of a key credit.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
