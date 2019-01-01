There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Female Leaders
Inspirational Quotes
For her birthday, here are 10 quotes from 'the first woman to fly the Atlantic.'
Female entrepreneurs continue to face challenges that hinder their growth and success.
How can you inspire confidence if you are constantly saying you're sorry for doing your job?
Being more human may just be the answer to leading superhuman disruption needed to create a better world, a more competitive business, and a richer life.
More From This Topic
Female Leaders
See Sheryl Sandberg's net worth and other C-level, female execs.
Inspirational Quotes
The first African American First Lady of the United States can teach you a thing or two about being a leader and helping others along the way.
Leader Board
Nancy Daniels shares her tips for effective leadership, meetings and recognizing employees.
Sheryl Sandberg
The Facebook COO worked in government and Google before landing a top role at the social giant.
Infographics
In 2016, only 16 percent of funded startups were led by female founders.
Female Leaders
According to a recent report, there are 88 self-made female billionaires across the world with a combined wealth of $194 billion.
Women in Business
Men managed by women often don't perform as well as when managed by other men.
Women Entrepreneurs
But that's OK. I interviewed 75 women to see what they wanted out of their own kind of superhero and created my own comic series.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?