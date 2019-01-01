My Queue

festivals

The Impact of E-commerce Boom on the Last Mile Logistics During the Festive Season
E-commerce

The logistics industry gears up for this rush by increased hiring of delivery partners, trainers and other logistics and warehouse related facilities
Abhishek Bansal | 3 min read
How This College Fest Attracted the Best Student Talent in India

IIM Rohtak's annual fest Infusion'18 saw participaton from more than 20 premier institutes
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
If You Have an Innovative Idea, Attend This Techno–Management Fest

IIT-Kharagpur's Techno–Management Fest KSHITIJ is every techie's dream
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
How to Utilize your Bonus the Right Way

Utilize a portion of the total bonus amount on a learning new skill or getting the much-needed certification for the big leap
Anand Dalmia | 3 min read