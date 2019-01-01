My Queue

Shipping Made Easy: Fetchr Circumvents Logistical Challenges With GPS-Equipped App
Startups

Shipping Made Easy: Fetchr Circumvents Logistical Challenges With GPS-Equipped App

In a region where directions are a major hassle since addresses are often too difficult to locate (or in some cases, may not exist at all), Fetchr has found its window of opportunity.
Pamella de Leon | 7 min read