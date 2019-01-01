My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ficci

2019 is Expected to Bring Some Light to the Real Estate Space (Infographic)
Real Estate

2019 is Expected to Bring Some Light to the Real Estate Space (Infographic)

Residential prices are expected to remain contained, observes the Real Estate Sentiment Index
Aastha Singal | 2 min read
India Remains Optimistic About Faster Sectoral Growth in 2019: PwC-FICCI Report (Infographic)

India Remains Optimistic About Faster Sectoral Growth in 2019: PwC-FICCI Report (Infographic)

According to the 5th edition of PwC-FICCI India Manufacturing Barometer, the economic growth is to be driven by strong domestic demand and an increased focus on export markets
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
What's Keeping Naina Lal Kidwai Busy Post her Retirement?

What's Keeping Naina Lal Kidwai Busy Post her Retirement?

From women issues to her banking days, former country head of HSBC speaks her heart out
Punita Sabharwal & Sanchari Ghosh | 7 min read
Re-Structuring School Education With Education 3.0 Model

Re-Structuring School Education With Education 3.0 Model

The only ideology being followed by schools and teachers in the current scenario in India is passing exams with good marks.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read