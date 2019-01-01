My Queue

film industry

Product Placement

For Product Placement Marketing, It's All About the Moolah

Marketers are finding new places beyond film and television to promote their products.
Dan Blacharski | 7 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Filmmakers and Their Craft

Emerging filmmakers discuss what it takes to launch a film. To entrepreneurs, their words sound familiar.
Rebekah Iliff | 7 min read
New Star Wars Film Is a Marketing Force Brands Should Study

'The Force Awakens' is predicted to break box-office records, thanks in part to numerous brand partnerships.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
Emojis Are Coming to a Theater Near You

This will either be a huge thumbs up or a major frowny face.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Smoke and Mirrors: Why We Aren't Seeing More Digital Zombies Like Michael Jackson

The King of Pop's digitized performance at the Billboard Music Awards gave the world a glimpse into a captivating technology that faces serious hurdles, inside and out.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 15+ min read