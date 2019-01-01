My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

filmmaking

#Budget2019 Gives High Josh, Anti-camcording Provision To Be Introduced To Cinematography Act
Budget 2019

#Budget2019 Gives High Josh, Anti-camcording Provision To Be Introduced To Cinematography Act

A sigh of relief for the entertainment industry that might help in the development of the movie business.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
Beyond The Star: Meet Neha Dhupia Not Just An Actor But A Boss Lady

Beyond The Star: Meet Neha Dhupia Not Just An Actor But A Boss Lady

Analyzing Neha Dhupia's graph one can vouch for the fact that she isn't just a master-blaster entertainer but also a successful entrepreneur
Priyadarshini Patwa | 3 min read
5 Tools to Bring Out the Independent Filmmaker Entrepreneur in You

5 Tools to Bring Out the Independent Filmmaker Entrepreneur in You

Creativity and content entrepreneurship takes importance overproduction in independent filmmaking
Rahul R | 5 min read
How Prernaa Arora Finally Realized Her Long Cherished Dream of Becoming a Film Producer

How Prernaa Arora Finally Realized Her Long Cherished Dream of Becoming a Film Producer

Her first collaboration Rustom went on to be a stupendous success and also got Akshay Kumar his first National Award
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
5 Tips for Independent Content Creators Looking to Make it Big in the Entertainment Space

5 Tips for Independent Content Creators Looking to Make it Big in the Entertainment Space

The coming future holds great potential for independent filmmakers to come out of their shell and exercise their creative freedom and make the next masterpiece
Ashley Turing | 5 min read