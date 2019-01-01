My Queue

Filpkart

Ecommerce

Top 4 Reasons Why Flipkart's CFO May Have Left

What made Binny Bansal to show Baweja the door
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Logistics A Game Changer For eCommerce

Logistic is an integral part of the eCommerce companies.
4 min read
From Startup To Thumbs up…….!!

Entrepreneurs need to chalk out strategies which enable them to create a win-win situation.
Mohini Varshneya | 5 min read
Blacklisting Startups – A Step In The Right Direction Or Hasty Move?

7 startups blacklisted from IIT placements
Samiksha Jain | 5 min read
What Flipkart Can Do To Flip Amazon's Growing Kart?

Would prefer to see Flipkart build its arsenal on its home turf and compete with Amazon.
5 min read

Venture Capital

Unravelling the venture capital boom

E-commerce firms are no longer the niche players catering to your disposable income.
Nikhil Barshikar | 4 min read
Tech Startups

Hooked to your mobile? This 3 year old startup is probably the reason behind it

Cube26 is working towards revolutionising the device experience for users across platforms.
Samiksha Jain | 5 min read