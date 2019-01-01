final bitcoin

My Queue

Un mal final para el bitcoin, pronostica el magnate Warren Buffett
Bitcoin

Un mal final para el bitcoin, pronostica el magnate Warren Buffett

El magnate Warren Buffett, quien es el tercer hombre más rico del mundo detrás de Jeff Bezos y Bill Gates, dijo este miércoles que las criptomonedas como el bitcoin, tendrán en algún momento "un mal final".
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read