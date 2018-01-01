Finance

3 Financial Mistakes Your Cannabis Business Can't Afford to Make
Compliance

3 Financial Mistakes Your Cannabis Business Can't Afford to Make

Costly landmines and pitfalls in the cannabis business are everywhere. Here's how to avoid them.
Andrew Hunzicker | 5 min read
Know a Good Accountant? Cannabis Companies Are Looking
Careers

Know a Good Accountant? Cannabis Companies Are Looking

Accounting and financial services have become the unlikely stars of a complicated ecosystem. No matter what your skill level, there may be an opportunity for you.
Naomi Granger | 4 min read
The One Cannabis Investment You Can't Afford to Miss
Hemp Nation

The One Cannabis Investment You Can't Afford to Miss

Hemp is marijuana's less-trippy cousin. And it's poised to be a massive business.
Bryan DeHaven | 6 min read
Unwelcome by Wall Street, Another U.S. Cannabis Company Goes North
IPOs

Unwelcome by Wall Street, Another U.S. Cannabis Company Goes North

Acreage Holdings is the latest company poised to pursue an RTO in the Canadian stock market.
Javier Hasse | 3 min read
She Co-Founded One of the First Investment Funds in the Cannabis Industry
Investing

She Co-Founded One of the First Investment Funds in the Cannabis Industry

U.S. banking regulations making cannabis the toughest business there is for funding and investing.
Cynthia Salarizadeh | 5 min read
Cannabis Companies Likely to Raise More in 2018 Than the Last 3 Years Combined
Funding

Cannabis Companies Likely to Raise More in 2018 Than the Last 3 Years Combined

The industry worldwide has already raised more than all of last year and is likely to raise $8 billion this year.
Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | 5 min read
She Took Her Yale MBA Into Cannabis and Now Funds the Industry's Largest Deals
Women In Green

She Took Her Yale MBA Into Cannabis and Now Funds the Industry's Largest Deals

The legal marijuana business is attracting entrepreneurs as interested in social good as they are in profit.
Cynthia Salarizadeh | 7 min read
6 Lessons From Cannabis CEOs Who Raised More Than $50 Million
Investors

6 Lessons From Cannabis CEOs Who Raised More Than $50 Million

How they found the money in a turbulent and unpredictable market.
Peter Vogel | 5 min read
How To Convince Cannabis Investors to Give You Money
Raising Money

How To Convince Cannabis Investors to Give You Money

Top cannabis fund managers share six traits they look for in budding marijuana entrepreneurs.
Javier Hasse | 7 min read
How to Finance Your Cannabis Business Without Relying on Friends and Family
Start Your Own Cannabis Business

How to Finance Your Cannabis Business Without Relying on Friends and Family

Looking to raise cash for your startup? With most banks out of the picture, find out what your realistic financing options are.
Javier Hasse | 6 min read
