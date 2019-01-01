There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Finance Your Business
If you're selling a product or service, you should think about converting to an S corporation.
What you should (and shouldn't) do when educating yourself on a new market.
If your exit plan involves your employees taking over, these smart tips will help ensure that they're ready when you walk out the door.
When you begin planning your exit from the company you founded, these eight tips will help you smooth the way.
More From This Topic
Selling a Business
If you know you want to sell your business rather than pass it on to the next generation, these tips will help you do it right.
Startup Financing
Many entrepreneurs have never heard of a "family office," but this type of funding source could be just what you're looking for.
Funding
Entrepreneurs get creative about funding their businesses -- and maintaining control of their vision.
Finance
Learn more about the financing sources that are available to social entrepreneurs.
Finance
If you're the owner of a women-owned business, lucky you! These funding sources are targeted directly at you.
Finance
The four keys to landing this type of funding to grow your company
Finance
An experienced entrepreneur offers advice for landing the funding you need to grow your business.
Finance
Discover the 13 ingredients of an ultra-compelling, irresistible, outstanding and unforgettable pitch.
Startup Financing
VCs fill us in on the sectors likely to score major financing in the months and years ahead.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?