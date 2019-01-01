My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

financial inclusion

Financial Technology and the Inclusion of Indian Businesses
Finance

Financial Technology and the Inclusion of Indian Businesses

Underserved yet eligible means new services are coming!
Jesse Chenard | 6 min read
Financial Education is a Critical Part of Financial Inclusion

Financial Education is a Critical Part of Financial Inclusion

Are people really aware of the policies that the government has for us? Here's what people need to know
Amar Bahl | 4 min read
How India's First Financial Education Company is Helping People Achieve their Money Goals

How India's First Financial Education Company is Helping People Achieve their Money Goals

Financial literacy in India is not very good, especially among women
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
SME and MSME Digital Lending in India

SME and MSME Digital Lending in India

The easier and cheaper credit through digital lending has the potential to start a virtuous cycle of formalization, so much so that up to 85 per cent of MSMEs could be formal by 2023
Piyush Khaitan | 3 min read
Here is Why the Aadhaar Verdict Left Fintech Companies in Ripples

Here is Why the Aadhaar Verdict Left Fintech Companies in Ripples

On 26 September, the Supreme Court in a detailed judgement said that Aadhaar scheme is constitutionally valid, however, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which prevents private companies including banks and telecom companies from accessing the data
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read

More From This Topic

This Small Bank's CEO Explains Why Financial Inclusion Should Be a Business Model Rather than an Obligation
financial inclusion

This Small Bank's CEO Explains Why Financial Inclusion Should Be a Business Model Rather than an Obligation

Small finance banks addressing the financial services requirements of the base of pyramid customers as well as SMEs clearly have a much larger base of consumers, and a larger role in nation building
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Has Indian Fintech Startups Contributed to Financial Inclusion in India?
financial inclusion

Has Indian Fintech Startups Contributed to Financial Inclusion in India?

From cashless economy to the use of mobile banking it was all new for India but Fintech revolution has changed it all
Manish Khera | 4 min read
How can We Get More Women to be a Part of India's Fintech Ecosystem
women in fintech

How can We Get More Women to be a Part of India's Fintech Ecosystem

In a country like India wherein, financial inclusion is one of the most important tasks at hand to complete, very few fintech companies are led by women co-founder.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Is Advancement in Technology Leading to Financial Inclusion?
Finance

Is Advancement in Technology Leading to Financial Inclusion?

India has made enormous strides in payment systems, and the numbers are growing rapidly
Bhupinder Singh | 4 min read