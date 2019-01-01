My Queue

Financial Projections

Financial Projections

Create a Foolproof Plan for Your Company's Fiscal Health
Financial Planning

Create a Foolproof Plan for Your Company's Fiscal Health

Your business will be permanently profitable after this expert-led course.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
7 Steps to a Perfectly Written Business Plan

7 Steps to a Perfectly Written Business Plan

Your business plan is how investors and potential partners see that you know everything you can about your industry.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Easy Tips for Analyzing Finance Data for Better Business Outcomes

Easy Tips for Analyzing Finance Data for Better Business Outcomes

Learn what data do you need and what metrics you need to track for long-term and short-term success.
Entrepreneur Events | 2 min read
What Every Startup Must Do to Get Investor Ready

What Every Startup Must Do to Get Investor Ready

Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
Ryan Himmel | 4 min read
Instead of Panicking, Deal With Your Student Loans Like a CFO Would

Instead of Panicking, Deal With Your Student Loans Like a CFO Would

These financial planning, analysis and forecasting tactics will help you eliminate student debt early and avoid paying unnecessary interest.
Henri Steenkamp | 7 min read

More From This Topic

5 Questions Investors Ask Themselves Before Putting Their Chips Into Your Startup
Investors

5 Questions Investors Ask Themselves Before Putting Their Chips Into Your Startup

Use your startup's financial projections to help investors make a decision on whether to bet or fold.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Why Believing Your Own Projections Is Risky Business
Financial Projections

Why Believing Your Own Projections Is Risky Business

A growing number of tech giants have missed targets and have re-evaluated projections. As a result, they've been forced to slow hiring or initiate massive layoffs.
David Mandell | 7 min read
4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time
Business Plans

4 Reasons Why a Traditional 40-Page Business Plan Is an Insane Waste of Time

No one will even read your epic novel of a plan in this age of short bursts of information. Create a 10-page pitch deck instead.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
8 Secrets to Credible Startup Financial Projections
Investors

8 Secrets to Credible Startup Financial Projections

Investors can't really evaluate any new business, but they can assess the logic behind your numbers, and compare that logic to their experience and rational business norms.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
American Apparel Issues Dire Warning to Shareholders
American Apparel

American Apparel Issues Dire Warning to Shareholders

The embattled retailer warned investors could face 'substantial or total losses' of their investments.
Phil Wahba | 2 min read
18 Ways to Make Your Financial Model Stand Out to Investors
Financials

18 Ways to Make Your Financial Model Stand Out to Investors

Investors don't buy what they can't read.
David Teten | 7 min read
5 Signs You Are Ready to Start Up Even If You Don't Think So
Entrepreneur Coaching

5 Signs You Are Ready to Start Up Even If You Don't Think So

Past a certain point, more preparation is just stalling.
Michael Noice | 6 min read
6 Ways to Make Financial Forecasts More Realistic
Financial Projections

6 Ways to Make Financial Forecasts More Realistic

When starting your business unbounded optimism is essential but keep it in check when making forecasts.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
4 Money Mistakes Made by Businesses That Are Always Short on Funds
Money Management

4 Money Mistakes Made by Businesses That Are Always Short on Funds

Cash-strapped businesses that adopt transparent accounting and disciplined spending often find they have more cash than they realized.
Andrew Cravenho | 4 min read
Have a Scary Box of Receipts in Your Office? This Startup Wants to Help You Quickly Organize Your Finances.
Accounting

Have a Scary Box of Receipts in Your Office? This Startup Wants to Help You Quickly Organize Your Finances.

Financial management platform BodeTree is rolling out a feature that allows small-business owners to skip the shoebox full of receipts, skip the accounting software and go directly to a clean, sorted financial dashboard.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read