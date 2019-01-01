There are no Videos in your queue.
Financial Projections
Financial Planning
Your business will be permanently profitable after this expert-led course.
Your business plan is how investors and potential partners see that you know everything you can about your industry.
Learn what data do you need and what metrics you need to track for long-term and short-term success.
Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
These financial planning, analysis and forecasting tactics will help you eliminate student debt early and avoid paying unnecessary interest.
More From This Topic
Investors
Use your startup's financial projections to help investors make a decision on whether to bet or fold.
Financial Projections
A growing number of tech giants have missed targets and have re-evaluated projections. As a result, they've been forced to slow hiring or initiate massive layoffs.
Business Plans
No one will even read your epic novel of a plan in this age of short bursts of information. Create a 10-page pitch deck instead.
Investors
Investors can't really evaluate any new business, but they can assess the logic behind your numbers, and compare that logic to their experience and rational business norms.
American Apparel
The embattled retailer warned investors could face 'substantial or total losses' of their investments.
Financials
Investors don't buy what they can't read.
Financial Projections
When starting your business unbounded optimism is essential but keep it in check when making forecasts.
Money Management
Cash-strapped businesses that adopt transparent accounting and disciplined spending often find they have more cash than they realized.
Accounting
Financial management platform BodeTree is rolling out a feature that allows small-business owners to skip the shoebox full of receipts, skip the accounting software and go directly to a clean, sorted financial dashboard.
