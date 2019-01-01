My Queue

Financial Records

Party of One: Setting Up Your Single-Person Corporation
Starting a Business

Party of One: Setting Up Your Single-Person Corporation

If two's a bit too much company for your business, the solo route could help you maintain control while offering valuable personal-liability protection.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
Moody's: Cyber Attacks Are a Growing Risk for Corporate Credit

Moody's: Cyber Attacks Are a Growing Risk for Corporate Credit

The ratings agency says it does not 'explicitly incorporate' cyber attack risk in its analysis, but is paying more attention to it.
Reuters | 2 min read
Effective Background Checks: 5 Factors to Consider

Effective Background Checks: 5 Factors to Consider

Sometimes a potential employee isn't all he or she seems to be. Proper screening is a must.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
How to Hire an Accountant for Your Business

How to Hire an Accountant for Your Business

A competent and compatible accountant is a must-have for new business owners. Here's how to find one.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
How to Figure Out Your Margins

How to Figure Out Your Margins

A brief explainer on how to calculate your profit margin and what it means for your business.
Joe Worth | 3 min read

Determining When You Should Hire a Full-Time Accountant
Ask the Expert

Determining When You Should Hire a Full-Time Accountant

Often entrepreneurs don't have the core competencies to understand accounting, which could result in a startup failing. Here is how an entrepreneur should approach hiring an accountant or outsourcing her financial tasks to ensure success.
Alex Katz | 4 min read
7 Deadly Sins of Financial Management (Infographic)
Financial Statements

7 Deadly Sins of Financial Management (Infographic)

Minding the books while trying to gather insights from fiscal data is difficult. Update to modern technology. Cloud computing offers answers.
Jeff Epstein | 2 min read