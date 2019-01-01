There are no Videos in your queue.
Financial Statements
Raising Capital
Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
Approach transparency in the right way and you'll only enhance your business's profits and productivity.
Good timing often short-circuits skepticism and due diligence. Before diving in, find out where everyone's interests lie.
These tips can help your company make the most of the investments it has earned.
With your revenue and costs of goods/services, you can adjust prices or fill holes.
More From This Topic
Earnings Reports
Big spending and lower-than-expected forecast for the holiday season put a cloud over the e-commerce giant's shares.
Ask the Expert
Often entrepreneurs don't have the core competencies to understand accounting, which could result in a startup failing. Here is how an entrepreneur should approach hiring an accountant or outsourcing her financial tasks to ensure success.
Ask the Expert
Assisting entrepreneurs for years with startup finances, this month's expert Alex Katz is looking to take people's questions relating to bookkeeping, payroll, financial statement preparation, tax issues and more.
Finance
You're probably already receiving financial statements, but are they doing you any good? Here's what your metrics should look like.
Accounting
While the 'average Joe' can breathe a sigh of relief that tax season is behind him, small-business owners can't do the same. To ensure entrepreneurs keep their finances on track all year around, here are seven mistakes to avoid.
Financial Statements
Minding the books while trying to gather insights from fiscal data is difficult. Update to modern technology. Cloud computing offers answers.
Financial Statements
The information could be useful, if it's prepared correctly and you know what to look for.
Personal Finance
Oakland A's second baseman Eric Sogard discusses how he manages his finances, so he can make smart future investments.
Finances
Without accurate and up-to-date numbers, your business can suffer. Here's how to upgrade your reporting.
