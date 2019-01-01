My Queue

Financials

Should You Let Your Clients (Or Your Staff) See Your Financials?
Should You Let Your Clients (Or Your Staff) See Your Financials?

Radical financial transparency can help -- and hurt -- your business
Clint Carter | 8 min read
18 Ways to Make Your Financial Model Stand Out to Investors

Investors don't buy what they can't read.
David Teten | 7 min read
These 101 Franchises Are the Best of the Best

From auto repair or sandwich making, these franchises rank at the top of their industry categories.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 9 min read
Shake Shack Investors Feeling Indigestion

Sales soar in the burger chain's first quarter as a publicly traded company but shares take a hit.
John Kell | 3 min read
Why Box Is Digging in Its Heels on an IPO

The cloud-storage company filed in March but may not go public until early 2015.
Laura Entis | 4 min read

More From This Topic

6 Things You Didn't Know About Your Financial Statements
6 Things You Didn't Know About Your Financial Statements

The information could be useful, if it's prepared correctly and you know what to look for.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
Step Away From the Foosball Table. Financials are Important, Too.
Growth Strategies

Step Away From the Foosball Table. Financials are Important, Too.

Entrepreneurs Andy Medley and Scott Hill built their Indianapolis marketing and promotions firm PERQ by nurturing office culture, sometimes to a fault. Employees still have fun, but their focus these days is on “winning” at business.
Sarah Max | 6 min read