Financing
startup challenges
No matter how well you plan or how far ahead you think, unexpected expenses and market shifts will catch you out. Then thinking on your feet alone will determine whether your company survives.
Your business plan is how investors and potential partners see that you know everything you can about your industry.
Here's how to stay out of a potentially tricky situation.
Don't discount alternative funding sources and creative revenue streams. To get through the toughest times, companies must do whatever it takes.
Franchisees share how they pulled together the cash to open their own franchise.
More From This Topic
Financing
The advantages of customer financing over debt and equity financing are considerable.
Shark Tank
What looks like a deal is really a starting point for discussion when the show is over.
Freelancers
Getting funding can be harder for freelancers, but there are options.
Startups
Unique businesses die from ordinary mistakes every day. Quit thinking you're exempt.
Franchises
Getting capital is no easy feat, especially for first-time franchisees.
Starting a Business
The challenges facing the aspiring entrepreneurs are not new but the tools they have available certainly are.
Financing
Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
