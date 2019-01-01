My Queue

Financing

startup challenges

5 Quick-Thinking Solutions That Saved Durable Businesses

No matter how well you plan or how far ahead you think, unexpected expenses and market shifts will catch you out. Then thinking on your feet alone will determine whether your company survives.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
7 Steps to a Perfectly Written Business Plan

Your business plan is how investors and potential partners see that you know everything you can about your industry.
John Rampton | 7 min read
3 Tips for Borrowing Business Funding From Friends and Family (60-Second Video)

Here's how to stay out of a potentially tricky situation.
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
What Pig Poop Taught Me About Growing a 20-Year-Old Business

Don't discount alternative funding sources and creative revenue streams. To get through the toughest times, companies must do whatever it takes.
Randy Paynter | 6 min read
Five Ways to Finance a Franchise

Franchisees share how they pulled together the cash to open their own franchise.
Daniel Bortz | 11 min read

Financing

Selling as You Build: How to Get Early Customers to Finance Your Business

The advantages of customer financing over debt and equity financing are considerable.
Phil Strazzulla | 4 min read
Investing

Pepperdine's Most Fundable Companies of 2018

15+ min read
Shark Tank

Those Deals You See Entrepreneurs Celebrating on 'Shark Tank' Don't Always Come to Pass

What looks like a deal is really a starting point for discussion when the show is over.
Jeremy Miller | 5 min read
Small Business Loans

5 Best and Fast Small-Business Loans (Some of Which You've Never Heard of)

Need a small loan fast? We've vetted these small-business loans for you.
Carolyn Sun | 13 min read
Freelancers

The Best Business Loans and Financing Options for Freelancers

Getting funding can be harder for freelancers, but there are options.
Amad Ebrahimi | 6 min read
Startups

Founders Keep Making These 9 Common Mistakes That Crush Promising Startups

Unique businesses die from ordinary mistakes every day. Quit thinking you're exempt.
William Harris | 10 min read
Franchises

Starting a Franchise But Need Financing? Here's What to Do.

Getting capital is no easy feat, especially for first-time franchisees.
Lissa Harris | 3 min read
Starting a Business

4 Ways Modern Entrepreneurs Break Through Old Barriers to Start New Businesses

The challenges facing the aspiring entrepreneurs are not new but the tools they have available certainly are.
Parth Misra | 10 min read
Ready For Anything

The 10 Things You Must Do From Day One So Your Startup Thrives

Get the basics right and you'll be in good shape for the long run.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Financing

How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business

Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
Mark Abell | 8 min read