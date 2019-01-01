My Queue

Financing Acquisitions

VCs These Days Are Off Chasing Unicorns. But You Have Another Funding Option: Acquisition.
Acquisitions

Showcasing that you have an innovative idea, understand your market need and have a talented team can get you in the door with the right potential partner.
Yaron Ben-Zvi | 5 min read
Don't Even Think About M&A Until You've Mastered These 5 Practices

Your hardest days as an entrepreneur will happen between your suitor's first email and shareholder approval, a year later.
Tasso Roumeliotis | 5 min read
7 Reasons Why Your Business Will Never Be Acquired and What You Can Do About It (Infographic)

Luckily, these issues are all factors business owners can control.
Mark Daoust | 5 min read
Business-Buying Search Funds Gain Momentum

The buy-build-sell strategy is spreading thanks to a few high-profile successes. Here's how it works.
Kyle Stock | 5 min read
Search Funds: A Financing Option for Business Buyers

Search funds seek out opportunities to acquire.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read