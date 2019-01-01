My Queue

ფინანსები

6 გზა ფულის მოძრაობის პრობლემების მოსაგვარებლად
ფინანსები

6 გზა ფულის მოძრაობის პრობლემების მოსაგვარებლად

ფულის მოძრაობის კრიზისის დროს ყველაზე უარესი უმოქმედობაა.
სერენითი გიბონსი | 4 min read
3 რჩევა მილიონერის ფინანსური ჩვევების შესაძენად

3 რჩევა მილიონერის ფინანსური ჩვევების შესაძენად

აი, რა მოგიტანთ ფულს
პატრიკ კარონე | 1 min read
ფინანსური დამოუკიდებლობის მოპოვებისა და თავისუფლების 4 მარტივი ნაბიჯი

ფინანსური დამოუკიდებლობის მოპოვებისა და თავისუფლების 4 მარტივი ნაბიჯი

პენსიაზე ადრე გასასვლელად ლატარიაში დიდი ფულის მოგება ან მსუყე მემკვიდრეობის მიღება სულაც არ არის აუცილებელი.
დასტინ მეთიუზი | 3 min read
პირადი შეხვედრები ინვესტორებთან მნიშვნელოვანია, მაგრამ წერილობით ურთიერთობასაც დიდი ძალა აქვს

პირადი შეხვედრები ინვესტორებთან მნიშვნელოვანია, მაგრამ წერილობით ურთიერთობასაც დიდი ძალა აქვს

ყოველთვის უპასუხეთ წერილებზე პოტენციურ ინვესტორს
დევიდ ტეტენი | 2 min read
12 რეალური გზა პირველი მილიონის საშოვნელად

12 რეალური გზა პირველი მილიონის საშოვნელად

მილიონერთა ექსკლუზიური კლუბის წევრი ისე გახდებით, რომ არც ლატარეაში მოგება დაგჭირდებათ და არც რაიმე ფონდი
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read

More From This Topic

ინვესტირებაზე უარის მიღება შესაძლოა თქვენი ბიზნესისთვის უკეთესი აღმოჩნდეს
ფინანსები

ინვესტირებაზე უარის მიღება შესაძლოა თქვენი ბიზნესისთვის უკეთესი აღმოჩნდეს

იხილეთ, რატომ იზიდავს ბევრ ანტრეპრენერს ცხოვრების სტილის ბიზნესები
ჯიმ პრაისი | 1 min read
ფულის დაზოგვის 4 გზა 2019 წელს
ფინანსები

ფულის დაზოგვის 4 გზა 2019 წელს

დაფიქრდით და შეაფასეთ არსებული მდგომარეობა, როგორ შეგიძლიათ მეტი ფულის გადადება?
მეთიუ მაკ კრირი | 1 min read
როგორ გამოვიყენოთ ახალი კარიერული შეთავაზება ხელფასის გასაზრდელად
ფინანსები

როგორ გამოვიყენოთ ახალი კარიერული შეთავაზება ხელფასის გასაზრდელად

როგორ შევხვდეთ ახალ შეთავაზებებს, მსუყე და მომხიბლავი ანაზღაურებით?!
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
10 საკითხი, რომლებიც აუცილებლად უნდა განუმარტოთ ინვესტორებს
როგორ დავიწყოთ ბიზნესი

10 საკითხი, რომლებიც აუცილებლად უნდა განუმარტოთ ინვესტორებს

თუ პოტენციური ინვესტორების გაოცება გსურთ, ყველა შეკითხვას უნდა უპასუხოთ
მეთიუ მაკ კრირი | 1 min read