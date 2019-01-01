My Queue

Finding Balance

Should You Run More Than One Company?
Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?

It may sound masochistic, but these founders have found success with parallel entrepreneurship.
Amy Wilkinson | 7 min read
Entrepreneurship Is an Imbalancing Act of Business and Family. Here's How to Find What Works for You.

Entrepreneurship Is an Imbalancing Act of Business and Family. Here's How to Find What Works for You.

Five tips for young entrepreneurs who are attempting to win at an integrated lifestyle -- particularly when their business is picking up speed.
Nick Thomas | 6 min read
Do Effective Leaders Use Fear or Love in the Workplace?

Do Effective Leaders Use Fear or Love in the Workplace?

With the right balance, leaders will become highly respected by their employees.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 4 min read
What This Best-Selling Author Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Creating Big Magic

What This Best-Selling Author Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Creating Big Magic

Even if you don't know anything about Elizabeth Gilbert, once you hear her talk, you know you're in the presence of someone special.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
5 Simple Ways to Improve Your Work-Life Balance

5 Simple Ways to Improve Your Work-Life Balance

Have you prioritized every minute of your day?
Jonathan Long | 4 min read

Why This Top Chef Meditates Every Morning
Routines

Why This Top Chef Meditates Every Morning

Eric Ripert, part owner of a three Michelin-starred restaurant, shares the morning routine that gives him the energy and mindset for success.
Carolyn Sun | 15+ min read
The Esquire Guy on the Proper Way to Energize a Meeting
Entrepreneurs

The Esquire Guy on the Proper Way to Energize a Meeting

Too much energy, and you come off as a SpongeBob-like freak. Not enough, and you come off as a Squidward-like bore.
Ross McCammon
As a Student Entrepreneur, Expect Crunch Time All the Time
Starting a Business

As a Student Entrepreneur, Expect Crunch Time All the Time

Starting a business while still in school can be incredibly rewarding, yet also shockingly draining. Here are seven truths about entrepreneurship that CollegeTrep Karim Abouelnaga wish he knew earlier.
Karim Abouelnaga | 4 min read
6 Tips for Making It Work as a Part-Time Entrepreneur
Starting a Business

6 Tips for Making It Work as a Part-Time Entrepreneur

When starting up, easing your way into entrepreneurship can pay off down the road. Here are some ideas for making that transition bearable.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read