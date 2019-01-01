Finding Clients

My Queue

How to Consistently Close High-Ticket Clients
Do it right and your first big client will be the first of many.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Clarity on Your Goals Is Key to Growing a Business That Attracts High-End Clients

A good way to grow into a bigger company is for your well-heeled potential customers to think you're that big already.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Finding the Customers Right In Front of Your Eyes

An interesting anecdote about mattresses, client lists, and prospecting that can give you the insight you need to take your business to a whole new level.
Issamar Ginzberg | 5 min read
Finding Your Soul While Hunting 'Whales'

Will you become Ahab, or thrive, when that great big, dreamed-of client comes calling?
Mitch Rothschild | 4 min read
Why the Elevator Pitch Hurts Your Chances of Winning New Clients

That short description of what you do can put you at a competitive disadvantage. Here's a better approach.
Issamar Ginzberg | 6 min read

7 Steps to Launch Your Freelancing Career Full-Time
Here's how you can prepare to dive into being your own boss for real.
Raubi Marie Perilli | 6 min read